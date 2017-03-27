Preview: After Lynn-sanity, Gujarat bowlers now face Yuvraj Singh threat in Hyderabad

Buoyed by his return to the India senior side, Yuvraj Singh, by his own admittance, is batting freely. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman’s stormy knock of 62 from 27 balls blew away Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lung-opener of the Indian Premier League.
The vintage performance gave glimpses of his deadly knocks of past, where he has toyed with the opposition bowlers and left them bereft of options.
With his confidence sky-high, and a hefty score already behind him, the 33-year-old will be hoping to make this IPL his own.
Gujarat Lions make the trip to Hyderabad on the back of their 10-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, where the pair of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn destroyed Gujarat’s bowling attack, consisting of the likes of Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni and Manpreet Gony.
The shellacking would have surely dented their confidence in stark contrast to Yuvraj and Co, who will be licking their lips in anticipation.
Time: 4 pm
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad
TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN
Results in 2016:
Played: 3
SRH won: 3
GL won: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been quite successful against Gujarat. He has taken eight wickets from the three matches played against them, the most by any bowler.
- In the three the two sides have played against each other, David Warner has scored 50-plus scores twice and remained unbeaten in both.
“At the end of the day, you can make a judgement that their bowling may be on the weak side, but you still have got to bat well to get a competitive total, because what they do have is a formidable batting line-up.”
Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody on Gujarat Lions
Squad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Nabi, Eklavya Dwivedi, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Ben Laughlin, Tanmay Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj.
Gujarat Lions
- Gujarat’s 10-wicket loss to KKR was their second defeat by that margin. Incidentally, the other such defeat came against Sunrisers.
- Sunrisers are the only team Gujarat has not managed to beat in the IPL.
“Getting ready after setback in less time is what IPL is all about. We have a next game against Hyderabad and want to start afresh, putting our best foot forward.”
Gujarat Lions batsman Dinesh Karthik on game against Sunrisers
Squad: Suresh Raina (c), Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Koushik, Shadab Bashir Jakati, Jaydev Shah, Manpreet Gony, Nathu Singh, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Akshdeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Tejas Baroka, Pratham Singh, Shelley Sanjay Kumar Shaurya, Dwayne Bravo.