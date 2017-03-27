IPL 10

IPL 10, GL vs SRH: Rashid Khan's brilliance takes Warner's Sunrisers to a thumping victory

The Afghan leg-spinner returned figures of 3/19 to restrict Gujarat to only 135/7 in their 20 overs.

Prashant Bhoot - IPL - Sportzpics

A brilliant bowling performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad helped them thrash the Gujarat Lions by nine wickets in Hyderabad. The Lions were restricted to only 135/7 in their 20 overs which the Sunrisers chased down without much difficulty. The star of the show was the 18-year-old Afghanistan leg-spinner who claimed 3/19 and also effected a run-out.

Jason Roy’s cameo

Gujarat have loaded their side with batsmen even at the cost of making the bowling looking relatively weak but they just haven’t been able to get going. On Sunday, Jason Roy tried to change that even though his partner Brendon McCullum was struggling. The first over from Bipul Sharma yielded just 3 runs but then Roy decided to have a go. Two back-to-back fours against Bhuvneshwar in the second over gave Gujarat some momentum. He followed it up with another 2 fours off Bipul in the third over. Another four off Nehra in the fourth over seemed like he was settling in for the long haul but he was then dismissed by a good diving catch at midwicket off Bhuvneshwar. At that point, he had scored 31 off GL’s 37 runs.

Rashid the variation

T20 cricket is tailor-made for leg-spinners. Batsmen are looking to go after the bowling and the wrist-spinners variations make them hard to pick. Point in case: Rashid Khan. The 18-year-old Afghan leg-spinner has been running through Affiliate sides and he showed that he can do the same at a higher level too. A googly got him his first wicket in his first over. A googly almost got him his second wicket — deceiving Suresh Raina — but he was dropped in the slips. Another googly trapped Finch in front of his stumps. And then, as a variation — with Raina expecting the googly, Rashid slipped in the regular leg-spinner. 3 wickets in 3 overs... job done? Not quite. He also chipped in with a direct hit to send back Dhawal Kulkarni.

On the sidelines, SRH coach Tom Moody revealed that SRH wanted to set up differently this year and that is why we went after Rashid in the auction and so far he is more than living up to expectations.

No late flourish

After being reduced to 57-4, Gujarat slowly worked their way to 113 through Dinesh Karthik and Dwayne Smith but just when they seemed primed to explode, Sunrisers struck back through Bhuvneshwar (in the 17th over) and Ashish Nehra (in the 18th).

17th over (Bhuvi): 1 1 1 W 0 0
18th over (Nehra): 1 W 1 W 1 1

The two overs essentially meant that Gujarat were not even able to reach 150. They ended up with just 135.

Opening the bowling with Raina

If you are defending just 135, would you open the bowling with Suresh Raina? The chances of actually restricting SRH were minimal — which meant that you had to go for the wickets. And in this scenario, Raina decided to bowl himself. If this wasn’t a reflection of how much confidence he has in his bowlers, then nothing is. In case, you are wondering how it turned out: 2-0-24-0. Good start... for SRH that is.

Well balanced SRH

Gujarat have loaded their batting line-up but SRH seem to have managed to get the right balance. They have enough variation in their bowling and their batting line-up has a wonderful mix of big hitters. Moises Henriques is batting up the order but that if probably just to ensure that they don’t just have left-handers all the way. Warner, Dhawan, Henriques, Yuvraj, Hooda, Cutting and Ojha. A lot of quality and a lot of hunger to get back in their national squads too.

Warner’s fifty

Rashid’s brilliance made things easy but at the end of the day, someone still has to go out and make those runs. In SRH’s case, their skipper David Warner put his hand up. The left-hander scored a classic fifty off just 31 balls. 6 boundaries and 2 sixes (both off Raina). His innings also ensured that SRH’s run-rate got a huge bump up and that will help them later in the tournament.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Lions 135/7 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 37, Jason Roy 31; Rashid Khan 3/31, Ashish Nehra 1/27) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 140/1 in 15.3 overs (David Warner 76 not out, Moises Henriques 52 not out; Praveen Kumar 1/16) by 9 wickets

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.