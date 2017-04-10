IPL 10

IPL 10: Youngest spinner to take a wicket, best bowler-fielder pairs, and other stats from week 1

A look at some unique records created by different players in the opening week of IPL 2017.

The first week of the 10th edition of Indian Premier League was sensational in many ways. Fans have witnessed few close games along with one-sided affairs. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan announced his arrival in the IPL by picking up five wickets from his first two matches. Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first two matches of this season, while Gujarat Lions lost their both encounters.

The next week promises to be as intriguing as ever, but as of now let’s look at the unique records created by different players in the opening week of IPL 10.

1. Youngest spinners to take a wicket in IPL

Rising Pune Supergiant’s young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar became the youngest spinner ever to take a wicket in IPL when he dismissed South Africa’s Hashim Amla on 28 at the age of 17 years and 247 days.

2. Most runs in maiden innings as a captain for a team in IPL

Steve Smith scored 84 not out in his first match as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant against Mumbai Indians in the second match of this season. This is now the most runs scored by a player in his maiden innings as captain of an IPL team. The previous record holder was Aaron Finch, who scored 64 against King XI Punjab in Mohali in 2013 in his maiden innings as captain of Pune Warriors. Murali Vijay (Kings XI Punjab) and Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) are the only other captains to score fifty-plus runs in their maiden innings as captains of their respective teams in IPL.

3. Most runs by overseas players on a single Indian ground in T20s

David Warner became the third overseas player to score 1,000-plus runs on a single Indian ground in T20s during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home match against Gujarat Lions on Sunday . He has now scored 1,045 runs from 22 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at an average of 61.47.

David Warner loves batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (PTI)
The other two players who have achieved the same milestone are Chris Gayle and Michael Hussey. The big man from Caribbean has scored 1,760 runs from 44 innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at an average of 46.31, which is the most by any overseas player on a single Indian ground in T20s and overall the second most by any player on a single ground in T20s. Michael Hussey had amassed 1,008 runs from 25 innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in his T20 career.

4. Least innings needed to score 2,000 runs for a team in IPL

David Warner became the first player to score 2,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. He is the second fastest to achieve the feat for a single team in the IPL.

5. Best bowler/fielder combinations in IPL

Kieron Pollard took two catches on Sunday off the bowling of Lasith Malinga against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The Malinga-Pollard pair is now at the second place in the list of best bowler/fielder combinations in the IPL.

Note: Stats updated till April 9, 2017.

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.