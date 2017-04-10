IPL 10: Youngest spinner to take a wicket, best bowler-fielder pairs, and other stats from week 1

The first week of the 10th edition of Indian Premier League was sensational in many ways. Fans have witnessed few close games along with one-sided affairs. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan announced his arrival in the IPL by picking up five wickets from his first two matches. Defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first two matches of this season, while Gujarat Lions lost their both encounters.
The next week promises to be as intriguing as ever, but as of now let’s look at the unique records created by different players in the opening week of IPL 10.
1. Youngest spinners to take a wicket in IPL
Rising Pune Supergiant’s young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar became the youngest spinner ever to take a wicket in IPL when he dismissed South Africa’s Hashim Amla on 28 at the age of 17 years and 247 days.
2. Most runs in maiden innings as a captain for a team in IPL
Steve Smith scored 84 not out in his first match as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant against Mumbai Indians in the second match of this season. This is now the most runs scored by a player in his maiden innings as captain of an IPL team. The previous record holder was Aaron Finch, who scored 64 against King XI Punjab in Mohali in 2013 in his maiden innings as captain of Pune Warriors. Murali Vijay (Kings XI Punjab) and Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers) are the only other captains to score fifty-plus runs in their maiden innings as captains of their respective teams in IPL.
3. Most runs by overseas players on a single Indian ground in T20s
David Warner became the third overseas player to score 1,000-plus runs on a single Indian ground in T20s during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home match against Gujarat Lions on Sunday . He has now scored 1,045 runs from 22 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at an average of 61.47.
The other two players who have achieved the same milestone are Chris Gayle and Michael Hussey. The big man from Caribbean has scored 1,760 runs from 44 innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at an average of 46.31, which is the most by any overseas player on a single Indian ground in T20s and overall the second most by any player on a single ground in T20s. Michael Hussey had amassed 1,008 runs from 25 innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in his T20 career.
4. Least innings needed to score 2,000 runs for a team in IPL
David Warner became the first player to score 2,000 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. He is the second fastest to achieve the feat for a single team in the IPL.
5. Best bowler/fielder combinations in IPL
Kieron Pollard took two catches on Sunday off the bowling of Lasith Malinga against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The Malinga-Pollard pair is now at the second place in the list of best bowler/fielder combinations in the IPL.
Note: Stats updated till April 9, 2017.