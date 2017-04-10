IPL 10

Look away, Australia. David Warner is a different beast when it comes to IPL

The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain is back in his comfort zone.

IANS

Here’s a question many Australian fans will be asking themselves after watching David Warner bat in the Indian Premier League: If he had managed to bat in the same manner against India in the recently concluded Test series, could the result have been different?

The Australian opener was their most experienced batsman (with 60 Tests under his belt) coming into the series but he never really got going. The spinners usually had his number and he almost looked nervous in the middle – a far cry from his usual aggressive self. He managed just 193 runs in the series at an average of 24.12.

Cut to the IPL and the Warner of old is on display. His 76 off 45 balls against the Gujarat Lions not only propelled his side to victory but also showed that in T20 cricket, the left-hander is an altogether different beast.

The Gujarat Lions didn’t have a good total on board and that meant Warner didn’t have to go crazy from ball one. But the SRH skipper is never one to hold back and he played shots all around the park to get his team off to a quick start. Two sixes off Suresh Raina in the third over of the innings showed that he is feeling pretty good about his game.

From that point on, SRH gave the Lions no chance. Dhawan didn’t survive long, but along with Moises Henriques, Warner made sure his team made it home well in time for dessert.

Last season, he scored 848 runs at an average of 60.57. This year, he seems determined to go one better.

Comfort zone

Captaincy clearly brings out the best in him. Warner’s batting average as captain in IPL stands at 51.60 – highest for any player scoring 500 or more runs as skipper in the tournament. Indeed, far from crumbling under pressure, he seems to revel with the added responsibility.

Just a few days back, Ricky Ponting had spoken about how Warner will be back in his comfort zone with SRH.

“He’s a strong character ... and you need to be very strong in your beliefs [to captain in the IPL]. You need those Indian players and everyone else to be on the same page and heading in the same direction. I’m pretty sure Davey would have demanded that of his players last year.

The way he played last year, having coached against him a few times, he was just about the standout performer. Virat was unbelievably good, but Davey wasn’t far behind. And to be fair, the Sunrisers will need him again to play the way he did and lead the way he did.

And you can see that he’s really passionate about it, the energy and the intensity was really coming out of him. That was great to see.”

It also helps that Warner has the kind of consistency which is amazing by T20 standards. The fifty against Gujarat was his 33rd – most by any batsman. He was earlier at level with Gautam Gambhir with 32 fifties.

If you have a formula that works, then you know that it is something you can just fall back upon in case things get difficult. Warner has clearly done that.

The other thing he has done very well is given his bowlers a lot of confidence. He is allowing bowlers to actually set fields and for youngsters, that is big. It gives them confidence and the knowledge that they have their captain’s respect.

All in all, under Warner, SRH look like a well-rounded unit that is going to be really hard to stop. And in case, anyone has other plans, they can be sure their captain will be upto the challenge.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.