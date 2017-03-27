'The target is to play Test cricket for my country': Sunrisers' Afghan sensation Rashid Khan

Just like “The Fizz” last year, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have unearthed a new sensation. This year, it’s the 18-year old Rashid Khan from Afghanistan whose leg-spinner and googly have bamboozled some of the best batsmen in this world. It’s still early in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League but with figures of 2/36 and 3/19, he’s already got the Purple Cap, given to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

The Afghan 🐯, @rashidkhan_19 foxed the Lions like a pro! The Man of the Match and the current Purple cap holder. 👏👏 #SRHvGL #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/dtrdeUb67y — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2017

Of course, despite his young age, Khan is no stranger to the big league. His records in One-Day International and Twenty20 International are testament to that. With an average of 16.69 in 26 ODIs and 13.82 in 24 T20Is, Khan has had an incredible start to his career.

But the 18-year-old isn’t satisfied yet. He has his eyes on the bigger prize: the longest format of the game.

“The target is, I should play Test cricket for my country,” said Khan to Reuters on Monday. “That’s my main target, to be called a Test cricketer.”

Afghanistan are not a Test-playing country currently but the International Cricket Council are trying to find ways to open up Test member for nations beyond the nine Full Members.

The 18-year-old from the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan said he was enjoying his time in the IPL with big names.

“It’s been a wonderful experience, playing with big names like (David) Warner, Yuvraj (Singh), Kane Williamson,” said Khan. “We’ve one of the best coaching staff that includes Tom Moody and (Muttiah) Muralitharan. It changes your game. To be part of such a wonderful team also shows that I’ve something and I’m capable of giving.”

But Khan admitted that he was nervous while watching the Indian Premier League auction in February, even more so, when the top-ranked T20I bowler Imran Tahir did not get any takers.

“I woke up and was watching the auction,” remembered Khan. “Imran Tahir’s name came and went. I was a little bit tense and was thinking if he was not taken then how would I be?”

But Khan needn’t have worried. Sunrisers Hyderabad first bought his Afghan teammate Mohammad Nabi for Rs 30 lakh. And then when Khan’s name came up, there was absolute pandemonium. Mumbai Indians and Hyderabad were involved in a furious bidding war for his services which increased the 18-year-old’s base price from Rs 50 lakh to a cool Rs 4 crore.

“It means a lot for Afghanistan cricket. It’s a big thing for a player from an associate member to play in such a big event like IPL,” he said. “It’s a wonderful message to all the players in Afghanistan — that if you work hard and perform well, you can achieve any target.”

Khan though hasn’t decided how he will spend this huge sum of money. In the interview, he said that he had not been home for many months and that he would discuss with his family once he got home to decide what to do with the money.