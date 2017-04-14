Indian hockey

Junior World Cup winner Harjeet Singh is all set to make a big splash on the senior circuit

The midfielder from Punjab talked about the role fitness and mental strength played in India’s triumph last year.

Hockey India/Facebook

There is something special about 21-year-old Harjeet Singh. Maybe it’s his laidback, pleasant demeanour. Maybe it’s his humility. “Paaji, bas aapke kripa se World Cup jeeta (Brother, thanks to your wishes, we won the World Cup),” says the young hockey player from Kurali, Punjab, laughing when congratulated on leading the Indian junior men’s hockey team to a World Cup triumph last year.

The son of a truck driver, Singh has seen and struggled through it all. His tale has been told countless times since India won the World Cup. As a young kid, Singh knew that hockey was his life but his parents ask him to quit the sport, because of the financial hardships associated with it. Young Singh would sneak out and play at the nearby Gopal Hockey Academy. Slowly but surely, he moved up the ranks and last year, saw his greatest moment, winning the World Cup. The image of the young captain sleeping with the trophy touched the entire nation.

Yet, a few months later, Singh remains rooted to the earth, still with his characteristic grin. He trained in Bengaluru at a camp with the senior men’s probables squad and will be going to Malaysia with the Indian senior team in April to play in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Why fitness is key

“We are working a lot on fitness,” said Singh on the kind the assembled players are undergoing. In the last few years, the team’s pace has caught opposition worldwide off-guard. The junior captain pointed out that pulling it off required innumerable hours of practice on the training pitch.

“There’s a lot of high-intensity training involved. There’s a lot of running involved. In a week, we do shooting training twice and running training twice”, informed Singh.

Fitness aajkal bohot zaroori hota hai (Fitness is very important nowadays),” continued the 21-year-old and provided an example to illustrate. “We went to Valencia last year to play the Four Nations tournaments we encountered very hot conditions. Other teams wilted in the heat but our high fitness levels ensured we kept our intensity high. Agar fitness accha ha, toh match ke time galtiya kaam hota hai (If fitness is good, then there are less mistakes during the match). No wrong passes.”

The arrival of Cody Tribe, the junior team’s trainer, certainly helped matters in this regard. “Pehle itna zyada focus nahi tha (There wasn’t this much focus on fitness earlier). But Cody Sir ensured there was individual focus on each player’s fitness.”

‘There’s no place for negativity’

Apart from skills and fitness, another aspect of hockey and any sport which often goes under the radar is the mental aspect of things. The team which Harjeet captained was, in that respect, extremely strong. They beat England, Spain and Australia after being a goal down and did not let the pressure of a big final bog them down.

“Nothing negative,” answered Singh when asked about what kind of conversation happens at half-time when the team is trailing. “We talk about the problems we’ve had and how we can solve them. Par kabhi negative nahi (Never anything negative). We motivate each other and stay positive. We tell each other how hard we’ve worked to get this far, do we want to let this go so easily?”

Mental training bhi bohat important hota hai,(Mental training is also important) added Singh. “We have sessions at the Sports Authority of India and we have many activities and games to keep us mental strong. The most important thing is lambi soch. Keeping an eye on the bigger prize, not to get affected by small things.”

And the bigger prize is certainly within reach. The triumph in the Junior Hockey World Cup, coming as it did after 15 long years, has certainly raised expectations. The next targets on the horizon are the senior World Cup in 2018 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. If India’s junior talents can make the step up to the senior level, Indian hockey is in for exciting times.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.