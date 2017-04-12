Indian Football

Numbers from the Kolkata derby: Sony Norde excels, while Chris Payne has a poor outing

Katsumi Yusa and Azharuddin Mallick also played well for the Mariners.

AIFF Media

Mohun Bagan won a highly-anticipated Kolkata derby at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, climbing to third spot in the table, and putting themselves in an ideal position to launch a final assault on the I-League table.

The match was not a classic but credit must go to Bagan who looked the brighter of the two teams and finished their rivals off in the first half after they scored two goals in the last ten minutes of the opening period.

Sony Norde and Azharuddin Mallick scored for the Green-and-Maroon brigade before Willis Plaza recklessly got himself sent off for an altercation with Anas Edathodika. Rowllin Borges got a consolation for East Bengal as it was too little, too late.

The vanquished had only themselves to blame.

Did East Bengal play too narrowly?

Average positions of players (Courtesy: InStat)
Average positions of players (Courtesy: InStat)

The Lal Holud started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Willis Plaza playing in front of Wedson Anselme, flanked by Abinash Ruidas and Romeo Fernandes. But the Under-22 player Ruidas did not last long and he was hooked for the Aussie Chris Payne.

Payne played centrally, as his average position clashed with that of Plaza and Anselme. The majority of their attacks came down the centre too with Eduardo Ferreira and Anas Edathodika comfortably standing their ground, winning 17 of 20 and 10 of 14 challenges contested respectively.

East Bengal on the right had most of their attacks coming down the centre
East Bengal on the right had most of their attacks coming down the centre

With most of their attacks down the middle, it was imperative that East Bengal seize the initiative in that area of the park. Chris Payne, however, had a shocker of a game was totally ineffective and looked off the pace.

It was possibly one of the worst performances we have seen from a foreign recruit this season, with his stats speaking for themselves.

The Aussie had two shots, both off target and made nine passes, with an accuracy of 53%, the worst of any player on the pitch. Of all of East Bengal’s forward players, only Anselme who played the 95 minutes received more balls from his teammates (32) than Payne’s 31, but the latter managed to lose the ball on 12 occasions, rendering him ineffective on the night.

Superb Sony, Yusa and Mallick

Sony Norde is so often accused of not turning up in derbies, whereas infact he has the highest number of goals in matches between these two teams. He added to that tally, and the Haitian now has four goals in derbies.

On Sunday, free-kick goal or not, he was fantastic, had the most shots on target of any player on the night (three of four attempted), won 10 of his challenges, and completed six dribbles, double that of the next highest and made three tackles.

Norde's touch-map against East Bengal (courtest: InStat)
Norde's touch-map against East Bengal (courtest: InStat)

Katsumi Yusa has led from the front this time and after his two goals against Bengaluru FC, put in another top performance this time. The Japanese had the highest passing accuracy of any Bagan player, completing 87% of his passes, won 10 of his 14 challenges attempted and lost the ball on only one occasion, a controlled display in the middle of the park.

Nineteen-year-old Azharuddin Mallick, in contrast to his Under-22 counterpart Ruidas, fared much better and scored the decisive goal, a superbly placed shot from outside the box.

As shown above, most of Bagan’s attacks came down his flank, Mallick and Kotal dovetailing superbly with the latter occupying a position closer to the half-line. Mallick stayed on the pitch for 82 minutes, also earning a yellow card for a passionate shirtless celebration and kept it tidy, completing 80% of his passes.

Mallick's pass-map on Sunday (courtesy: InStat)
Mallick's pass-map on Sunday (courtesy: InStat)

The only East Bengal player to emerge with an unscathed reputation was Rowllin Borges, not only firing home a consolation but battling hard in the middle of the park, recovering 8 balls, winning 77% of his tackles, highest for his team as opposed to his midfield partner Mehtab Hossain’s measly 31% success rate.

Robin Singh was also a winner in absentia, and the big Indian frontman hasn’t been at his best this season but may have fared better in a pressure-cooker situation. As for Trevor Morgan, the Australian has a lot to ponder as his East Bengal side look to regain lost momentum in the title race.

(All statistics in this piece, unless mentioned otherwise, have been provided by InStat.)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.