Champions League

Barcelona can forget about pulling off another Miracle of Nou Camp against ruthless Juventus

The Bianconeri offered plenty of evidence to rule out chances of another great escape for the Catalans.

Reuters

This was to be a night of supreme football, of super athletes competing in a 90-minute global show of elite sports. However, explosives, shattered window screens, an injured Marc Bartra and a shocked Dortmund squad were protagonists on a bizarre and eery evening in Nordrhein-Westfalen. The torrent of events overshadowed all footballing considerations.

Some 700 km south, the notion of supreme football was also not applicable, because the gulf of class between Juventus and Barcelona was all too tangible, another chapter in the Catalan giant’s protracted defenestration as Europe’s most performing club.

This time, will Barcelona conjure up another Miracle of Nou Camp with a mercurial Neymar and an apocalyptic goal from Sergio Roberto?

Juventus =/= PSG

Juventus perhaps possess too much experience, too much finesse and too much cunning to wilt and yield with the fragility and impotence of Paris Saint-Germain in a fortnight’s time in Catalonia. The steeliness and mettle of the serial Italian champions, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in central defence ahead of Gianluigi Buffon in goal, should not fold, not even in the face of MSN and relentless Spanish pressure.

In Turin, amid deafening noise from the home fans, who never forgave Barcelona for destroying the dream of a treble back in 2015, Massimo Allegri fielded a 4-2-3-1 formation with the clear intent of choking the opposing midfield and thereby denying Barcelona the easy route of playing through the lines. Paulo Dybala had a free role in the attacking third, and Mario Mandzukic was deployed on the left side of the attack. The Croatian tracked Sergio Roberto when the latter moved inside.

What Juventus showed in tactical application, Barcelona lacked. Enrique’s 3-4-3 formation backfired. The Spanish coach shifted Javier Mascherano forward into defensive midfield. In that position, Mascherano excelled for Argentina at the last World Cup. He opted to play Jeremy Mathieu as a third centre-back, but the Frenchman and Gerard Pique were both uncomfortable as the flanking pair of the trio. This was not PSG, this was Juventus.

‘New Messi’ overshadows the original

At the start of the second half Enrique enforced wholesale changes, moving Mascherano a line lower and replacing the nervy Mathieu with Andre Gomes, but by then perhaps the match, and the tie, was out of sight for his team. Juventus had begun the match with a single purpose: to press for an early goal, and they duly got one – in the seventh minute – thanks to the brilliance of Dybala, the brimming Argentinean finishing with a pirouette and bending finish. The new Messi supplanting the old one, who, ever-nearing his 30th birthday, can no longer muster his energetic, omnipresent movement to carry his team. Today, Messi plays in stints, in fits.

Dybala’s strike allowed Juventus to sit back, defend and lurk on the counter, a favorite pastime of the Italian team when the circumstances require it. Dybala struck again, again with aplomb and the potency of a spangled player. He took advantage of a positional mistake from Mascherano to carve open Barcelona’s midfield and matched the return ball from Mandzukic from the left perfectly with a first touch to leave Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen helpless.

No coming back

Juventus were emphatic and ruthlessly efficient in their performance. In the second half, as Enrique sought to re-position Barcelona in the match, Juventus sat much deeper, threatening on the counter. They were happy to keep shape and exploit gaps in Barcelona’s defence. The visitors upped the tempo, but they found a Pretorian guard in their way, marshaled by the cerebral Chiellini. Allegri’s charges were disciplined and clever, with the aptitude and attitude that have so underpinned well-drilled Juventus sides in the past.

Not that Barcelona were overly underwhelming, but a combination of static defending and poor finishing contrived to a damning 3-0 final score. In the 55th minute, Chiellini scored the third goal for the Italians.

And so, as the return leg in the Nou Camp looms, one cannot help but contemplate another great escape from Barcelona, a new 6-1 in the form of a 4-0. However, over the 90 minutes in Turin, Juventus offered plenty of countervailing evidence to that narrative, repeatedly exposing Barcelona’s many fallibilities and deficiencies that have simmered, and at times, resurfaced this season. They may again at home, against a superb Juventus.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.