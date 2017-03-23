'Blessed to be working with Rahul (Dravid) sir': Sanju Samson dedicates his IPL ton to his DD mentor

Sanju Samson’s stunning century was the highlight of Delhi Daredevils’ massive 97-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant. The 22-year-old scored the first century of the tenth edition of Indian Premier League, blasting his way to 102 runs in just 63 balls studded with eight fours and five sixes.

“It’s one of the best knocks of my life and I’m very happy that it has come in the IPL. It is the start of the tournament and we have long way to go from here. I hope to keep contributing to my team’s success ,” Samson told iplt20.com after the match.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was especially glad he could help Delhi, who lost their opening match, seal the big win in Pune. “I am very keen to finish innings and make my team win matches. I am learning about it and hopefully I will get better in the coming years,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Samson has benefitted greatly from the mentorship of Rahul Dravid, with whom he has previously played with at Rajasthan Royals. The Kerala player has been under Rahul Dravid’s leadership for five seasons now and said he feels blessed to be playing with the India junior coach.

“I am blessed to be a part of this team, working with Rahul sir (team mentor) and the rest of the support staff. I am in a very good space of mind and the people here have always backed me and encouraged me,” he said after the match.

“I was 17 when I was with the Rajasthan Royals and since then I have been working with him and feel very blessed to be learning under his guidance. Not too many people get this chance and I feel I am extremely lucky to have him around and guide me,” the 22-year-old added.

Samson dedicated his ton to Dravid and the Daredevils management, crediting them with his turnaround after a poor season. “I think Rahul Dravid, Zubin Bharucha, Paddy Upton and each member of the team who has supported me throughout. Last IPL season was not a great season for me, but they supported me throughout and I dedicate this knock to them,” he told iplt20.com.

On being asked the difference between Dravid the captain and Dravid the coach, Samson said, “I feel Rahul Dravid, the captain on the field, was a bit more aggressive. But when it comes to coaching he is a lot more calm as opposed to what he was while captaining the side.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan was relieved after the win.

“We needed that. This team has tremendous potential, we just need to back ourselves. We have some amazing talent, you see Samson batting like that and Morris going at it in the end. It’s just about focusing on our processes. We have guys like Rabada and Shami and Jayant who has a Test hundred sitting out. It’s good to look at the bench and see that we have the firepower,” said the former India pacer, who himself notched impressive figures of three for 20.

“I think I have strong muscle memory. Those 92 Test matches have helped me find the right length. I am lucky to have the physios guiding me the right way and I am enjoying myself,” he added.

Zaheer was all praise for his Delhi team as well. “We are a young side and we need to show that on the field, the energy needs to be visible. I try to push them a bit, but I think it comes naturally to them,” he was quoted by PTI.

“We did a lot of things right in the first game. A win changes the atmosphere. It creates self-belief, and from that point of view, this is important,” Zaheer added.