MI v SRH preview: Mumbai Indians aim to rein in table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad

Table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad meet Mumbai Indians in an intriguing clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The overall head-to-head is equal with both sides having won four matches apiece, but reigning champions Hyderabad won both their matches against Mumbai last season. However, these matches happened in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, and the Sunrisers’ record against Mumbai in Mumbai is poor: Played two, lost two.
Time: 8 pm
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels
Results in 2016:
Played: 2
Mumbai won: 0
Hyderabad won: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Last year’s defending champions are in sparkling form. They put up 207/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match and defended it by 35 runs. They then restricted Gujarat Lions to 135/7 and chased it down with nine wickets in the bank.
- Sunrisers’ superstar from last year Mustafizur “The Fizz” Rahman is back and has rejoined the squad. The Bangladeshi pacer was a revelation last year and will add to a bowling attack which is already reckoned to be the best in the tournament.
- Hyderabad’s Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have taken five and four wickets, respectively. They are second and fourth on the Purple Cap list.
“If we can get some early wins on board in a tournament like the IPL, it’s certainly goes in increasing the confidence within the playing group and also builds some momentum.”
Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach
Squad: David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Barinder Singh Sran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Eklavya Dwivedi (wicketkeeper), Tanmay Agarwal, Mustafizur Rahman, Siddarth Kaul, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Pravin Tambe, Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Vijay Shankar Deepak Hooda.
Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 92 by Hyderabad at Visakhapatnam last season. Ashish Nehra took 3/15 in that match.
- Rohit Sharma has not had the best start to IPL 2017 with two single-digit scores so far.
- After a forgettable IPL season in 2016, Hardik Pandya has started the 2017 edition with a bang. Against Pune, he hammered 35 off 15 balls and then took Mumbai home with a 11-ball 29 against Kolkata.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya.