IPL 10

Mumbai Indians hand reigning champs Sunrisers Hyderabad their first defeat of the season

The hosts completed the four-wicket win with eight balls to spare after Harbhajan Singh & Co had earlier restricted the opposition to 158.

Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

A fine bowling performance and some gritty batting by their lower-order helped Mumbai Indians earn a tricky four-wicket win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 159, the hosts completed the win with eight balls to spare. Harbhajan Singh picked up two back to back wickets including the crucial wicket of David Warner before some clinical bowling in the death by Jasprit Bumrah helped Mumbai restrict Sunrisers to 158.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were stretched, but never looked distressed as they rode on a partnership by lower order batsmen Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana who dominated the Sunrisers bowlers who struggled to contend with the dew.

David Warner leads from the front, with support from Shikhar Dhawan

Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL
Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have shared quite a partnership over the years at the franchise. It was the latter who was the skipper of the team and Warner just a teammate. The roles were soon exchanged with Warner’s stock in international cricket shot up.

When it comes to the IPL, though, these aspects have hardly mattered. The two have forged a successful opening partnership in the past few seasons. Their knocks have always laid the base from where the Sunrisers launch. It wasn’t any different on Wednesday as Sunrisers visited Mumbai.

The two started their knock cautiously. Opening the bowling, Harbhajan Singh was on top of things. Lasith Malinga was also bowling at good pace. Warner and Dhawan, though kept their wits about themselves and plotted a stable 81-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Warner was the one who took the role of the aggressor and smashed Harbhajan for back to back boundaries to make his intent clear. The Australian mixed up his shots well to keep the scoreboard ticking without allowing the Mumbai bowlers to overpower them.

It wasn’t until the seventh over that the Sunrisers looked to have gotten the measure of their opponent’s bowling attack. Dhawan, who had been playing a patient innings till then, took the attack to Mumbai bowlers.

The beauty of the partnership was that both players preferred to hit proper cricketing shot for a large part of their stay at the crease. Aiming for gaps was a priority. It was only when they went against this ploy did they falter.

Warner departed one short of his half-century after trying to get a switch-hit in off Harbhajan, while Dhawan fell for 48 trying to slog one over mid-wicket.

Was that out or not?

BCCI/ IPL
BCCI/ IPL

Hardik Pandya’s first over, in the eighth over of the Sunrisers’ batting innings, gave rise to some drama. Dhawan looked to have been dismissed just as his stand with Warner had crossed the 50-run mark.

Dhawan, looking to loft one over the in-field, but could not get past Krunal Pandya at mid-off, who put in a diving effort and claimed to have completed the catch.

The on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and CK Nandan, however, didn’t seem to be convinced with the catch and referred the call to the third umpire. Replays did not quite reveal much, but it appeared that the ball might have just bounced of the ground and stuck in the elbow area of Krunal, his body blocking the view for the umpire to make a clear call. The third umpire, eventually gave the ‘benefit of doubt’ to Dhawan, who received a lucky reprieve.

Harbhajan & Co pull things back well for Mumbai Indians

Photo: Sandeep Shetty - Sportzpics - IPL
Photo: Sandeep Shetty - Sportzpics - IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was ready to be bold in his captaincy on Wednesday. After electing to bowl first after winning the toss, he handed the new ball to spinner Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinners was on top of things from early on. Along with Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan gave his side a good start. But, as Warner and Dhawan began stitching together a steady partnership, it became increasingly clear that something would have to give.

It was Harbhajan, who gave Mumbai the breakthrough as Warner perished trying to be cheeky and attempting a switch-hit. The turbanator, struck immediately as number three batsman Deepak Hooda was tempted into taking the aerial route only to be caught in the deep.

The quick wickets zapped the wind from SRH’s sails. Dhawan soon followed suit as he was bowled out by Mitchell McCleneghan. Malinga, Hardik chipped in with a wicket each, before Jasprit Bumrah’s clinical death bowling saw him pick up three wickets.

SRH could only manage to score 18 runs in the last three overs. They lost 7 wickets in the last 53 runs finishing with 158.

Afghan teenager Rashid gets big fish Rohit

Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL
Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

Rohit Sharma, who underwent a surgery on knee, last played for India in October. With the Champions Trophy to follow immediately after the IPL, it is crucial for him to get some big scores on the board. Luck though has not been on his side. Looking to make a comeback into the Indian team, Rohit would have hoped for the IPL to be a good platform for him to stage his return journey.

It has not quite panned out in that way for the Mumbai batsman. Rohit came into the game on Wednesday with scores of 2 and 3 in the previous two games. Adding insult to the low scores was the fact the right-hand batsman was even reprimanded for showing his displeasure after a contentious decision had brought about his dismissal.

The 29-year-old’s fortunes did not change on Wednesday as he fell for four after becoming a prized scalp for Afghan teenager Rashid Khan.

The leg-spinner, who has been impressive in his two games so far in the tournament, added another feather in his cap after completely bamboozling the Mumbai Indians skipper.

He bowled a googly right outside off. It came into Rohit who seemed to have played for a straightforward legbreak. the ball just missed the inside edge and found him plumb in front of the stumps.

Rashid finished with figures of 1/19 to maintain his impressive run in the IPL.

Mumbai stretched, but get over the line comfortably

Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL
Photo: Vipin Pawar - Sportzpics - IPL

After the initial stutter that saw Rohit Sharma and Jos Butler depart with 41 on the board, it was Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana, who steadied their innings. The duo added 38 runs to take Mumbai to 79, but Parthiv could not keep his wits about him as he fell for 39 trying to up the ante.

To their credit, Sunrisers bowlers, produced a fine performance as they not only battled the opposition, but also the elements. The prevailing dew was taking its toll on the bowlers, but the defending champions were not going to let the game slip without a fight.

At 111/4, there was just a tinge of uncertainty. Sunrisers had their tails up and could spot an opening. But Mumbai’s heroes from the previous game - Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya spared them further hiccups and steered them to victory.

It was Rana’s third successive 30-plus score in the IPL so far. Krunal, who had impressed with three-wickets against KKR, turned up the heat with the bat this time. The Baroda all-rounder scored 37, while Rana finished on 45.

Brief scores

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad 158/8 (Shikhar Dhawan 48, David Warner 49; Harbhajan Singh 2/23, Jasprit Bumrah 3/24) lost to Mumbai Indians 159/6 (Parthiv Patel 39, Krunal Pandya 37, Nitish Rana 45; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/21) by four wickets.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.