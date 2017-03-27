IPL 10

Kings XI Punjab taking a cue from 2014 campaign, says Wriddhiman Saha

The 32-year-old revealed that mentor Virender Sehwag and skipper Glenn Maxwell have asked the players to play without inhibitions.

Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics

His finest hour of Indian Premier League glory came during the 2014 edition when he slammed an unbeaten 115 from 66 balls in the final, and Wriddhiman Saha now wants to relive that edition when Kings XI Punjab came closest to the title. It was also an edition when IPL’s first half was moved to the UAE – Kings XI Punjab won all their matches there, reported PTI.

“When we played in Dubai, we played with a free mind in the initial five matches. We could carry that momentum till the final. We are trying to do that this year as well,” Saha said, ahead of KXIP’s match against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The India Test specialist said that both skipper Glenn Maxwell and Head of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag have told them to play without inhibitions. “Maxwell and Viru bhai have told us to play freely and without thinking much. If your role is to score 20 off 10, then just go and express yourself,” Saha said.

The best part about both KXIP wins has been their total dominance, “That’s a big plus point and something that was on full display in the last two matches. We have won in 15-16 overs. A big plus for the side.” Saha said.

The 32-year-old stated that the team management has told them that batting positions in Kings XI Punjab is a flexible one where anyone can bat at any position, “In our set-up we have been told that anyone can bat anywhere. I can go early if there’s a collapse. It depends on how the opponent’s bowlers are doing,” he said.

Saha then provided a peek into their strategy. “It depends on the pattern. Axar Patel went early with left-arm spinners bowling in tandem. Left-arm spinners find it difficult against left-handers,” the Bengal glovesman added.

The last time when Saha appeared in India whites at the Eden Gardens, he walked away with the Man of the match award for his twin half-centuries against a very potent New Zealand attack on seaming conditions,

“I have played here since my younger days – be it at state-level, Ranji Trophy or IPL. I am aware of the conditions but so are others who have played a lot of matches. Only familiarity won’t help as a lot of things keep changing. I am playing for Kings XI Punjab and our ultimate goal is to win the match,” Saha said.

KXIP play their third match of the competition against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after registering comfortable wins in their first two games.

