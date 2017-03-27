International Cricket

Pietersen, Gayle among eight marquee players named for South Africa’s new Twenty20 league

The list does not include any Indian stars, who are not permitted by the BCCI to participate in any league other than the IPL.

Philip Brown/Reuters

Cricket South Africa on Thursday named the eight international marquee players who will be representing the various franchises in the first two years of the #T20 Global Destination League which gets underway later this year, a release informed.

The list includes former England star Kevin Pietersen, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum of New Zealand, among other international stars.

“We are thrilled by the calibre of the top eight international players we have lined up to participate in our new #T20 League,” commented Haroon Lorgat, the chief executive of Cricket South Africa, according to the release. “They are all stars in their own right and will add great value to the franchise teams they will represent.This top quality list of players will set a high standard for our tournament. With each one of them a household name in the world of cricket, we can certainly look forward to some enthralling contests that will grip the imagination of fans in South Africa and around the globe.”

The list does not include any Indian stars, who have so far not been permitted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to participate in any Twenty20 league other than the Indian Premier League.

Incidentally, Pietersen had skipped the ongoing season of the IPL, and is currently part of the commentary team for the broadcasters.

The eight international marquee players will be slotted into a mini-draft with the highest bidding franchise owner to receive first pick and the rest following the same process, the release stated.

“South Africa, as everyone knows, is very close to my heart,” Pietersen said who was born in South Africa, but played international cricket for England. “Being a part of something innovative in their cricketing structure really excites me. I am sure the fans will support this wonderful creation which will showcase a lot of the world’s best players.”

Franchise owners will be asked to consider the fact that some of these players, by virtue of having played for some years in South Africa, already hold strong ties to certain cities in South Africa.

Each franchise team will also be allocated a South African marquee player.

International Marquee Players

  • Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)
  • Chris Gayle (West Indies)
  • Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)
  • Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
  • Eoin Morgan (England)
  • Kevin Pietersen (England)
  • Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
  • Jason Roy (England)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.