IPL 10

Kolkata Knight Riders shouldn’t let Sunil Narine’s heroics distract from their woeful fielding

Gautam Gambhir’s knights have won two games thanks to their batting but their fielding remains a sore point.

Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL

Sunil Narine’s batting debut as an opener in the Indian Premier League went something like this: swing miss, swing miss, swing smash! Much like a left-handed version of Chris Lynn. Against Kings XI Punjab at their first home game this season, Gautam Gambhir threw a joker into the pack and it paid off handsomely for him.

Of course, for those who keenly follow Twenty20 franchise leagues over the world, it may not have been a totally unprecedented decision. The Melbourne Renegades decided to open with Narine with some degree of success in the Big Bash and the 28-year-old from Trinidad has also hit a few big ones in the Pakistan Super League.

Play

Later, in the post-match press conference, Ishant Sharma mentioned that the Kings XI Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell had remembered Narine opening in the Big Bash and so it hence hadn’t come as a surprise. Maxwell also probably remembered the other time Narine took him to the cleaners:

Play

But as Maxwell knew and other found out, Narine can hit a the ball a long way. His style of hitting is old-fashioned and uncomplicated. See ball, hit ball — if anything it would have done Virender Sehwag, sitting in the Kings XI dugout, proud. If it was in his spot, he smashed it away. The opening stand between him and captain Gautam Gambhir got KKR to their highest Powerplay score in the IPL: 76/0 in six overs. Once they had got that, Kings XI Punjab had no way back and they were duly crushed by eight wickets.

Play

So, temporarily, at least, Kolkata Knight Riders sit pretty on top of the table. Their net run rate is a strong +1.47, the highest among all teams courtesy their two emphatic victories. Their batting has clicked in almost all the matches. So is everything in order?

The answer is no, definitely not.

Perhaps, no other team has fielded as badly as Kolkata Knight Riders have done in this tournament. In each of the three matches so far, they have dropped sitters and performed some comical misfielding blunders. It cost them the match against Mumbai Indians. And if KKR are honest with themselves, they’ll agree that they’ve gotten very lucky.

Their performance in Punjab’s first innings was abject and horrible. In the first over itself, Piyush Chawla gingerly jogged to an incoming ball on the fine leg delivery and could not get down on time. It’s the sort of error that you would expect to see in a match in the 1970s when fielders couldn’t be bothered with dirtying their whites. The fact that it’s happening in a Twenty20 match in the game’s biggest domestic tournament is shameful.

But this was only the start. Two overs later, Narine dropped a sitter. Later on in the innings, he misfielded again to concede four runs. On the 19th over, in a comedy of errors, the Punjab batsmen ran four runs through a combination of direct hits and ricochets. There would have been another drop in the last ball of the innings as well but Gautam Gambhir somehow managed to cling on to a catch, after juggling it four times.

Sunil Narine lets one slip out of his fingers. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL
Sunil Narine lets one slip out of his fingers. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL

This is being mentioned because the lapses are not an aberration anymore. In their first match against Gujarat, Kolkata dropped Suresh Raina twice. Against Mumbai Indians, it was their fielding and catching, apart from their death bowling which cost them the match. And now this against Kings XI Punjab.

For all their bravado with the bat, KKR need to figure out a way to get their death bowling and fielding in order. Because when things are tight, the winner can be decided by the littlest of things.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.