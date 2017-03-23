IPL 10

IPL 10: After two solid outings, it all went wrong for Kings XI Punjab during the Powerplay overs

From conceding just 35 and 23 runs in their first two games, KXIP bowlers were belted for 76 runs in the first six overs at Eden Gardens.

Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/ IPL

After posting two huge wins, Kings XI Punjab were sent crashing down to earth by Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday in the Indian Premier League.

Defending a total of 170, they were left stunned by Sunil Narine’s big-hitting at the top of the order, and failed to test the in-form Gautam Gambhir. Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey’s cameos simply rubbed salt in the wounds of the already battered KXIP bowlers, who were sent on a leather hunt.

From finishing as the most economical team in the Powerplay overs in their first two games, KXIP were carted around the park – the 76 runs they conceded brought up KKR’s best showing in the first six overs in IPL history.

Batsman’s paradise or bad bowling?

After the game, KXIP pacer Ishant Sharma noted that the ball was skidding onto the batsman at a comfortable height, allowing them to pile on the runs at ease.

The first over of the day, though, bowled by KKR’s Trent Boult, suggested that guile and a hint of cunning may well stem the flow of runs. While Umesh Yadav ended with four wickets, each of the three he picked up late in the 18th over could have been carted over the fence on a different day.

Colin de Grandhomme, on debut, conceded just a solitary run and scalped the wicket of Hashim Amla in his first over. The Kiwi, though, followed it up with a horror show in the second over, overstepping twice.

Ishant, in his post-match presser, also hinted at trying to use the bouncer in the Powerplay overs. With Glenn Maxwell attacking with two slips, the KXIP bowlers simply didn’t do enough to induce edges off Gambhir or Narine in the early overs.

For the KKR skipper, the ball came at a comfortable height for him to free his arms on his favoured off-side. As for the surprise package of the day – Narine the batsman – pulling and hooking came naturally. KKR’s Kiwi pacers, albeit briefly, showed how seamers could operate on the wicket.

KKR could have restricted KXIP further had they held on to a couple of easy catching opportunities they were presented with. As for the KXIP bowlers, they were erratic and failed to match up to their captain’s attacking intent with field placing. Narine’s onslaught took the wind out of their sails.

The off-colour Sharma trio

Sandeep Sharma was the unsung hero in KXIP’s previous games, restricting their opponents to just 35 and 23 runs in the first six overs. Here, he was driven with ease by the KKR openers, and the backup bowlers fared equally poorly.

Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron paid the price for trying to pepper the batsmen with short-pitched stuff. Maxwell the bowler also took quite a beating, with 18 coming from the only over he bowled. Having picked up a wicket in the first over through Axar Patel against Royal Challengers Bangalore, did the Australian miss a trick? He never had to roll his arm so far in the tournament.

It didn’t help matters that Mohit Sharma, who was introduced after the Powerplay, was also clubbed to the boundary ropes at will. Mohit’s dibbly-dobbly pace can be a menace if the ball seams away from the batsman from a fuller length. On a pitch with little margin for error, the the Haryana pacer was easy fodder.

It remains to be seen if KXIP are struggling with a mental block against KKR – this was their eighth successive loss against the Kolkata-based franchise. It could also be a case of the two-time champions being too good in the chase at Eden – their last defeat there batting second came way back in 2012.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.