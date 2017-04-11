IPL 10

I need to take tips from Sunil Narine on how to hit sixes: Gautam Gambhir on his new opening partner

The Trinidadian all-rounder scored a whirlwind 18-ball 37 after surprising everyone by opening the innings with the Kolkata Knight Riders captain.

IANS

Watching off-spinner Sunil Narine walk out to bat along with Gautam Gambhir at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders in their chase of Kings XI Punjab’s 170/9 on Thursday would have brought looks of bewilderment and even a few chuckles. But no one is laughing now after Narine smashed his way to an 18-ball 37 at the top and provided KKR the perfect start along with his captain.

Narine’s innings had plenty of swings-and-misses, but when he managed to connect willow with leather, the ball travelled a fair distance. Watching from the non-striker’s end, Gambhir could only applaud his new-found batting partner’s knock, which included four fours and three sixes.

“I really enjoyed it and it takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” Gambhir told iplt20.com after the match. “With Narine on the other side I knew there was someone on the other side who is going to go hard at the bowlers and score runs at will, that too at each and every delivery. My job is to keep batting as long as I can at one end with Narine going berserk at the other end. With that, I know that there is Narine and then the rest of the batting to follow.”

Asked if Narine would open the batting again this season, Gambhir said, “If it keeps working we will see Narine at the top. When he bats at No 8, he hardly gets any deliveries to bat, with just some tail-enders left. If this move does work well going forward, it is going to be a great advantage for us. We have a batting line-up that boasts of hitting the big ball and are attacking players.With Sunil going all guns blazing, it just lengthens our batting line-up.”

Before his whirlwind knock, Narine also took 1/19 in four overs with the bowl, which helped KKR restrict KXIP to 170/9. “Having Sunil in the side is always a luxury with his quality of bowling and as someone who can hit the big ball,” Gambhir said.

‘Freedom to express myself’

Narine’s promotion to the top of the order would not have been a surprise to followers of the Big Bash League in Australia. The Trinidadian had opened the innings three times for his Melbourne Renegades franchise last season, but none of those innings were as memorable as the one on Thursday. His scores in those three innings were 21(13), 12(10), and 4(4).

Narine admitted that he did spend “a lot of time at the nets” batting ahead of the match. “I do enjoy my batting and I have walked out to bat early in the innings for my T20 franchise in Australia,” he said. “Today, I was asked to bat at the top and I took the opportunity with both hands. I loved batting with Gambhir at the top tonight. Batting in that position I get the freedom to express myself and go for my shots and give the kind of start the team wants.”

Asked if Narine took batting tips from him and some of the other big hitters in the KKR team such as Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan, Gambhir said, “I think it should be the other way round as well. Some of the batsmen should be really proud of the way he batted. Look at some of the shots he played. I need to take tips from Narine to hit big sixes.”

Gambhir hasn’t hit a single six in IPL 10, but now wears the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer this season, with 167 in three matches, which includes two half-centuries. On Thursday, after Narine was eventually dismissed in the sixth over of the innings, Gambhir remained unbeaten on 72, which he compiled off just 49 balls, as he took KKR past the finish line with 21 balls to spare.

Narine said he was happy that a bit of his captain’s purple patch was rubbing off on him. “Every year, you come here you always see Gambhir in the top run-getters’ list for KKR and being close to the Orange Cap,” he said. “Watching him bat, it always gives you confidence and makes the wickets look like it is not doing much. It is a good team spirit and great team effort and hopefully if we can continue batting like this, we can continue winning games.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.