IPL 10

Two hat-tricks in a day, Suresh Raina’s 150th cap and other big numbers from Friday’s double header

Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye became the first player to take a hat-trick on their IPL debut, ending with record figures of 4-0-17-5.

Ron Gaunt - IPL - Sportzpics

The tenth season of the Indian Premier League witnessed two hat-tricks on day in both the games that were played. In the first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Samuel Badree dismantled the Mumbai Indians top-order by taking four wickets, including a hat-trick. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match due to the heroics of Krunal Pandya and Keiron Pollard. At Rajkot, Gujarat Lions won their first match of the IPL by beating Rising Pune Supergiant, thanks to Andrew Tye’s brilliant hat-trick.

Here are a few interesting statistics from both the games:

  • Suresh Raina features in 150 games: Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina played his 150th IPL match, becoming the first player to do so. He also went past Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter in the tournament. Kohli had reclaimed top spot after his brilliant knock of 62 against Mumbai in the earlier game. However, Raina crossed his tally of 4172 and reached 4206 after an unbeaten knock of 35.      
  • Gujarat bowlers finally come to the party: After managing just one wicket in the first two games of the IPL this season, the Gujarat bowlers finally came to the fore by taking eight wickets against Pune. It was a stellar performance, especially by Andrew Tye who took five wickets.  
  • Hat-trick on debut, a first: Australia’s Andrew Tye became the first player to take a hat-trick on their IPL debut. He ended with figures of 4-0-17-5. This was his second hat-trick in Twenty20 cricket this year. He had also accomplished this feat for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash in January.      
  • Krunal Pandya has AB’s number: It is very rare or rather unheard of to find a weak spot in the batting of AB de Villiers, however, Mumbai Indian’s Krunal Pandya seems to have his number. He has got AB’s wicket three times already having faced 21 balls and scoring only 12 runs. Only Piyush Chawla has dismissed de Villiers more - 4 times.  
  • Chinnaswamy is Mumbai’s den? Home to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Chinnaswamy stadium seems to be the hunting ground for the Mumbai Indians. Bangalore have lost seven matches against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru – joint-most by any side against an opposition at a particular venue. Kings XI Punjab have also lost seven against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata.    
