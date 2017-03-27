DD vs KXIP preview: Can Delhi extend their recent daredevilry against Punjab?

Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the two middle-placed teams in the 2017 Indian Premier League table. While the Daredevils, who are hosting their first IPL game this season, are placed fifth in the standings, Punjab are ranked a place higher. While this will be the two teams’ first matchup against each other this year, Punjab have a better head-to-head against the Daredevils, winning 10 of their 18 total meetings.
Time: 8 pm
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels
Results in 2016
Played: 2
Delhi Daredevils won: 1
Kings XI Punjab won: 1
Kings XI Punjab
- With batting first key at Feroz Shah Kotla, Punjab will be relying on Glenn Maxwell and Hashim Amla, the team’s two top-scorers to get them to a good total.
- Axar Patel has taken only three wickets in three matches so far but a miserly economy rate of just 6.25 indicates he’s not an easy bowler to smash away.
Squad: Glenn Maxwell (captain), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla, Varun Aaron, Eoin Morgan, Matt Henry, Rahul Tewatia, Martin Guptill, Darren Sammy, Rinku Singh, T Natarajan, Ishant Sharma.
Delhi Daredevils
- The home venue hasn’t exactly been welcoming for Delhi, who have won only a miserly 19 matches of the 48 matches played.
- Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and the return of Shreyas Iyer will, however, boost the host’s chances.
- Captain Zaheer Khan needs only three wickets to reach 100 wickets in IPL history.
“It is my fifth year of IPL and I have been a part of very good teams and have had very good people around me. I’ve been learning about cricket and to be a better batsman throughout and I think that was what helped me in my innings today.”
Sanju Samson, Delhi Daredevils
Squad: Zaheer Khan (captain), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.