IPL 10

KKR’s spinners come to the party in a comfortable 17-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad could only score 155/6 in response to Kolkata’s 172/6.

Prashant Bhoot/IPL/Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third game in four matches this season, completing a comfortable 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. On a slow pitch, Robin Uthappa rode his luck to take KKR a substantial 172/6.

David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan got Hyderabad off to a good start but the introduction of Kolkata’s spinners gave their chase a dent they could not recover from as they fell short by 17 runs. By virtue of this win, Kolkata jumped to the top of the table with six points from four matches and a superior net run rate over Mumbai Indians.

No repeat of Narine’s heroics

Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL
Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL

Sunil Narine walked out again to reprise his role as an opener after his heroics in the last match against Punjab. But there was to be no repeat this time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocked him over with a perfect yorker for just 6.

Gambhir fails, Uthappa doesn’t (with a little help from the umpires)

Gambhir takes the long walk back. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/IPL/Sportzpics
Gambhir takes the long walk back. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/IPL/Sportzpics

With two fifties so far, captain Gautam Gambhir has been in great form so far but Sunrisers Hyderabad had a huge breakthrough when Rashid Khan rattled his stumps in only his first over for just 15.

But Gambhir’s former opening partner Robin Uthappa was up to the task. In a display of sensational timing and power, he slammed four sixes on his way to a 27-ball 50 to keep KKR’s run rate high. But he can thank his luck - Uthappa got a huge edge on his very first ball he faced but the umpires blundered by not giving him out. Dhawan also dropped him while a catch to the keeper was first given out by the onfield umpires but was over-ruled by the third umpire.

Uthappa was finally dismissed for a 39-ball 68, but by then, had done enough damage.

Robin Uthappa goes big. Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL
Robin Uthappa goes big. Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL

Brilliant Bhuvi

Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL
Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar just gets better and better every match he plays. He bowled the first two overs, got Narine’s wicket and gave away only 7 runs. He came back to bowl the last two overs and conceded just 13 and two more wickets to finish with figures of 3/20 in four overs. His spell was instrumental in Kolkata getting only 22 runs in the last three overs. Fantastic bowling and he deserves that Purple Cap.

Spin is king for KKR

Yusuf Pathan is a pleased fellow after dismissing Dhawan. Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL
Yusuf Pathan is a pleased fellow after dismissing Dhawan. Image credit: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/IPL

The newly relaid Eden Gardens surface looked a pace lover’s paradise on Thursday against Punjab. But come Saturday, it had reverted to its drier, slower character. And recognising that, Gautam Gambhir went back to his old favourites after Hyderabad had gotten off to 32/0 after 4 overs. Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Yusuf Pathan were brought on to bowl and the moved paid off handsomely. Pathan dismissed the dangerous Shikhar Dhawan while Hyderabad got stuck in a rut. They only added 21 off the next five to get to the first time-out at 53/1 after 9 overs.

Finally, a frustrated Warner tried to smash Kuleep out of the ground and only managed to give a catch to Chris Woakes at long-off.

Narine went for 1/18 in his four overs, Kuldeep went for 1/23 in his quota. Together they squeezed Hyderabad’s chase to a point where they never recovered.

Yuvraj nostalgia

One leg off the ground, ball dispatched outside the ground. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/IPL/Sportzpics
One leg off the ground, ball dispatched outside the ground. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/IPL/Sportzpics

Yuvraj Singh can roll back the years. He tried his level best to resurrect a lost cause for Hyderabad, slamming some beautiful sixes and fours in his 16-ball 26-run cameo. But there was one shot too many as Chris Woakes finally managed to dismiss him out to put Hyderabad farther in trouble.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 172/6 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 68, Manish Pandey 46; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/20, Rashid Khan 1/29) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 155/6 in 20 overs (David Warner 26, Yuvraj Singh 26; Chris Woakes 2/49, Yusuf Pathan 1/2) by 17 runs

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How the dream of low cost housing in India can become a reality

Financial innovation and inclusion will play a big role.

Images Bazaar

Vijay Shejwal is a soft-spoken man but he talks with intensity about his home. He says, “I used to live in a chawl and was not happy. I had a very small room and all of us, my parents, wife, and kids lived there. It wasn’t the right environment for my children.”

Vijay’s plight is not unique. The cost of living in the metros and big cities of India is escalating day by day, making it very difficult to own property for the common man. A 40-year old auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai, Vijay supports his family on an income of just Rs.15,000 per month. Like Vijay, nearly 77% of India’s population belongs to what is classified as the low-income & economically weaker segment. This segment earns Rs 2 lakhs or less annually and often struggles to make ends meet.

The problem of affordable housing has been a persistent challenge for India. The country suffers from a shortage of 18.8 million homes of which 96% is in the ‘affordable’ segment i.e. for low income families earning less than Rs. 16,000 per month. The government is trying to encourage developers to build affordable housing by giving a 100% tax deduction for profits on such projects. In the latest budget, affordable housing was also granted infrastructure status, which will bring a large range of financing options to developers and increase the funding towards the sector.

Even if the shortage of affordable houses is bridged, the ability to buy houses still remains a roadblock. Most people from the low-income segment tend to live on rent since they cannot afford to finance a home. The government is also subsidising housing loans for the low-income & economically weaker segment having annual income within Rs. 6 lakhs for LIG segment & Rs.3 lakhs for EWS. Even then, most people in this segment, like Vijay, do not have access to the mainstream banking system when it comes to loans. Since their income sources are irregular and banks and housing finance companies do not factor in their special needs, their loan applications are typically not approved. Even if the loans are granted, the higher perceived risk and small loan amount lead to higher lending rates. Most people from the economically weaker sections also lack awareness of financing options and government schemes that might be open to them.

For most of those who do manage to put together some capital, it is only enough to buy housing in developments located extremely far away from city centers like the Boisar development in Mumbai. Employment options in nearby areas are few and pay scales low. It becomes difficult for residents to travel long distances for work every day, especially in cities or areas where public transport is poor. These buildings also lack a building maintenance systems and end up becoming poorly maintained ‘New Urban Slums’.

For Vijay, owning a house in a reasonably convenient location appeared to be a distant dream. He spent nearly 9 months sending applications to different institutions. However, to his frustration, nothing worked out.

Then he came across Axis Bank’s Asha Home Loan, which offered loans of up to Rs 28 lakh to those with a minimum household income of Rs. 8,000. He applied for a loan, and was contacted very promptly by Axis Bank. A financing agreement was worked out keeping his needs in mind and the loan was approved in 7 days. He now owns a house in Dombivali and credits the home loan for having made his dream of owning a house come true.

Play

Axis Bank’s Asha home loan is a special product tailored to the needs of the low-income segment. It offers loans as small as Rs 1 lakh and goes up to Rs 20 lakh in small towns, and Rs 28 lakh in large towns. Families with a minimum combined income of Rs. 8,000 - 10,000 per month, depending on location, can avail of the loan which has both floating and fixed interest rate options. Not only this, the product, designed keeping its customer segment in mind, offers loans up to 85 per cent of the market value of the property. Many of us have people from the low-income segment in our employ for providing services we use. We can take the opportunity to thank them by letting them know about this scheme. You can help their dream of owning a house come true. For more information on the loan, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Axis Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.