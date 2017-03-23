IPL 10

Sunil Narine may not be taking many wickets, but he remains an undisputed match-winner for KKR

The 28-year-old’s miserly bowling has played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning three out of their first four matches.

For seven years now, Gautam Gambhir has had one talisman. Bowlers have come and gone for the Knight Riders, but in seven seasons now, their one commanding principle still shines as brightly as it did in 2012: when in pressure, toss the ball (and now, even the bat!) to Sunil Philip Narine. And unfailingly, he has delivered.

In his first three seasons, the “mystery” spinner from the Caribbean was deadly. No one could pick him, those who tried were found out miserably. From 2012 when he first shot to fame in the IPL to 2014, Narine was an unstoppable force.

But then came difficult times for the quiet, unassuming 28-year-old from Trinidad. Narine’s action was deemed “suspect” at the Champions League Twenty20 in 2014, which started a frustrating roller-coaster ride for him. He went back and worked on his action and got it cleared, only to have it reported again in 2015. Though he escaped with a “final warning” from the BCCI the second time around, he was called again on international duty in the same year and was cleared a third time by the International Cricket Council before 2016.

Narine lets it rip against Hyderabad. Image credit: Prashant Bhoot/Sportzpics/IPL

These three years have been turbulent times for Narine. The Knight Riders have, however, stuck with him thick and thin. And now they are reaping the results of it.

Here are some numbers for Narine in this season. In four matches so far, he has just conceded 92 runs in 96 balls. That is less than a run a ball. In T20 cricket. Forty-three of his deliveries have been dots. To put it into perspective, Narine has bowled a dot every 2.23 balls.

And while you marvel at that, keep in mind also, that he gave away 33 runs in four overs in Kolkata’s first match against the Gujarat Lions. Take that match away and Narine has given away only 59 runs in 72 balls. In batting terms, that’s a strike rate of just 81.44. Even in One-Day Internationals, you don’t see that sort of strike rate anymore.

In fact, let’s break down Narine’s performance even more. Here are his records against individual batsmen in the last four matches.

The names on the list aren’t tail-enders. They include Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, David Warner and Yuvraj Singh. These are some of the biggest hitters of a cricket ball. And not one of them has managed to get the measure of Narine. To add to that, he’s managed to deliver a dot ball to every player on that list, with the exception of Suresh Raina in the first match.

The value of a dot ball in T20 cricket cannot be underestimated. Often enough, a dot ball is as valuable as a wicket-taking ball. A dot ball restricts scoring and increases pressure on the batting team. If the opposition side is chasing (which they have in two of KKR’s matches this season), it leads to an immediate surge in the asking rate. It can often lead to false shots and stupid mistakes. And when it comes to dot balls, Narine is a master at his craft.

A day before the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gambhir had remarked, “Having Sunil in the side is always a luxury”. After remodelling his action, Narine may not be taking as many wickets as he used to. But the spinner is showing that there are more ways to win your team a match than just by taking wickets. No, Gambhir, Narine is no “luxury”, he’s an undisputed match-winner.

Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.