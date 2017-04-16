IPL 10

Clinical Delhi Daredevils stifle Kings XI Punjab with all-round show to claim 51-run win

From Zaheer Khan’s gamble at toss to Corey Anderson’s death overs assault, these moments defined the game.

PRAKASH SINGH / AFP

Delhi Daredevils put in another clinical all-round performance to beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday. It was their second comprehensive victory in a row, after beating Rising Pune Supergiant by 95 runs on Tuesday.

After choosing to bat first, a decision that surprised many, Delhi put up a solid target of 188, aided by the hard-hitting knocks of Sam Billings at the start and Chris Morris at the end of the innings. In response, the Punjab race never really got going as the Delhi bowling unit put a stopper on their shorts and picked wickets at regular intervals. To put it in captain Zaheer Khan’s words after the win, Delhi Daredevils did the basics right.

Corey Anderson was adjudged the Man of the Match for his quick fire 39 off 22 balls which gave Delhi the momentum at death. The New Zealander also picked up the crucial wicket of David Miller in his three overs.

Here’s a look at decisive moments that defined the game.

Zaheer’s toss gamble

Most captains in the Indian Premier League so far have preferred to chase under lights, but Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan chose to bat first at Kotla. Maybe he saw something in the surface that slow down the ball alter, maybe dew was as big a factor or maybe the performance against RPS, where they piled 205 runs inspired confidence in his batsman and that faith was repaid in full. Openers Sanju Samson and Sam Billings laid the foundation in the Powerplay with a 53-run partnership and the rest of the batsmen built on it to post an imposing total at Kotla.

For Delhi, Shreyas Iyer was back after an illness and replaced Aditya Tare, while Ishant Sharma and Marcus Stoinis made way for KC Cariappa and Eoin Morgan.

A story of mistimed shots

While Billings and Anderson provided the platform and momentum for Delhi’s total, the middle overs saw most of the batsmen get out to mistimed or misjudged shots that ended up in the hands of the fielders near the boundary. Perhaps it was the slower pitch that made it difficult to gauge the carry or need to accelerate, but four of the six Delhi wickets were catches taken in the deep.

Another Saha stunner

Karun Nair, who walked in at 3, was the only batsman who didn’t make a contribution, falling for a suck off Varun Aaron. But the highlight was a stunner of a catch by Wriddhiman Saha. Aaron, brought back for breakthrough after giving away 13 in his first over, got an edge of Karun’s handle and Saha dived ull throttle to his left to pouch it. Saha’s keeping has steadily improved this last season, he has taken some athletic catches in the Test season ad in the IPL and this one just adds to the list.

Death over assault after slump

The Delhi innings started with a bang but then went through a slump as wickets began to fall.

Iyer’s comeback knock lasted 22 off 17 balls, as he tried and failed to go for the big shot against Mohit and Sharma. Billings, whose 50 came off 36 balls, crafted his innings with a careful balance of belligerence and caution, fell in the 13th over on 55 off 40. Rishabh Pant fell to Aaron, couldn’t control the shot and get the distance on it, giving Morgan a simple catch. Chris Morris went on 16 off 7, once again going for the big shot.

But amidst this, Anderson produced a thrilling cameo along with Pat Cummins, as the last 10 balls of the innings yielded 33 runs with 19 coming off the last over. It would only be fair to say that the last 13 balls took the game away from Kings XI Punjab.

Powerplay pressure on KXIP

Even before the first ball of the chase, the pressure was on the Punjab batsmen, as they looked to script a record IPL chase at Kotla. However, Zaheer bowled a tight line to concede just 2 runs in his first over, and had spinner Shahbaz Nadeem share the new ball with him.

The gamble paid off immediately as Nadeem trapped Manan Vohra LBW leaving them 5-1 in only the second over. The left arm spinner got his second soon after, dismissing in-form Saha, off a brilliant low catch by Zaheer. Morris was introduced into the attack and got the danger man Hashim Amla with a low full toss on 19 to reduce them to 31 for 3 in less than five overs.

Chase couldn’t gather steam 

Though Punjab’s chase never really started, midway through their innings it was clear that the match was all but over.

Lead spinner Amit Mishra was introduced later in the attack, and got captain Glenn Maxwell on a duck in the second ball he faced to put Punjab on the ropes at 65 for 5 in the 11th over. Then Anderson got to roll his arm and scalped the important wicket of big-hitter David Miller who managed to score 24 off 28 balls – a strike rate indicative of just how tight the Delhi bowling was.

Punjab ended with 137 off the 20 overs, for the fall of nine wickets, while Deli rose to the third spot in the IPL standings.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.