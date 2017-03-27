Manish Pandey’s first dismissal, Karun Nair’s 13th failure and other key numbers from Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their second successive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 17-run win on Saturday.
Robin Uthappa was the star of the show with a fine 68-run knock off just 39 balls. His effort helped KKR post a daunting target of 173. In reply, Sunrisers failed to put up a fight as none of their batsmen managed to score more than 30.
In the other match, Delhi Daredevils thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs for their second win in as many games.
Have a look at some of the interesting numbers from the IPL action on Saturday.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now managed to bowl out batsmen on a duck 16 times in the IPL. Only Lasith Malinga has dismissed more batsmen on a duck (19).
- It was the first instance this season that the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to score more than 50 runs in the powerplay. So far, they had made 73/0 against Gujarat Lions, 59/2 against Mumbai Indians and 76/1 against Kings XI Punjab.
- Robin Uthappa’s 68-run knock is the highest score a wicket-keepers has made against Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni had made and unbeaten 67 in 2013.
- Manish Pandey was dismissed for the first time in this edition of the IPL. He departed for 46 on Saturday. He was unbeaten on 81 against Mumbai Indians and 25* against Kings XI Punjab.
- This was the fourth occasion that Aghan teenager Rashid Khan took a wicket in his first over.
- The win helped Kolkata Knight Riders maintain a 100 per cent record against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. The hosts have emerged victorious In all the five games played between the two teams at the venue.
- It was the third instance that Glenn Maxwell has fallen for a duck against the Delhi Daredevils. Only Shane Warne shares this dubious distinction with the Kings XI skipper.
- Following his remarkable 22-ball 58, Chris Morris, at At 263.63, now has the best strike-rate in this edition of the IPL for any batsman to have scored 50 or more runs.
- Sides batting first have won games only five times so far this season. With their win over Kings XI on Saturday, Delhi became the only side so far to have won two games after posting a target.
- Spinner Amit Mishra picked up his 50th T20 wicket the the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.
- Delhi’s pacers have been the most effective so far this season. They have now accounted for 18 wickets in three matches, most for any side.
- Kings XI Punjab’s 51-run loss was their biggest margin of defeat against Delhi Daredevils.