Harry Kane starts and scores as Tottenham come within four points of leaders Chelsea

Tottenham scored four goals as Harry Kane returned to the starting line-up in ominous fashion. Son Heung-Min, Mousa Dembele and Vincent Janssen also scored as Spurs recorded their 21st win of an incredible season, leaving them only four points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.
It was Dembele who opened the scoring, the Belgian scoring for the first time in 47 matches as a Christian Eriksen corner made its way to him in a crowded box as he easily slotted home.
Ten minutes later, Son doubled his team’s lead with his 19th of the season, as Kane set up the South Korean with a deft flick as Spurs were in total command. After the break, Kane scored the third as the Englishman found himself with the ball in the box before turning a defender and rolling the ball into the far left corner with his weaker foot.
There were many reason for Spurs fans to celebrate their 12th home win of the season as substitute Janssen scored his first goal from open play as the Dutchman scored on the rebound after his initial shot was blocked. With this win, Tottenham now have 71 points from 32 games, as Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday evening.
Manchester City pulled off an incredible second half display as Pep Guardiola’s men consolidated their hold on third position with three goals at St. Mary’s.
Southampton went level on scores at the break but Vincent Kompany scored for the first time since August 2015 as he headed David Silva’s corner into the ground and into the goal as Fraser Forster should have done better with the bouncing ball.
Silva was at it again as his pass split open Saints’ defence finding Kevin de Bruyne who squared for Leroy Sane to poke it home and double City’s lead.
Three minutes later, Sergio Aguero put the gloss on the scoreline as De Bruyne’s lofted ball was headed perfectly by the Argentine to seal the game for the visitors. City have 64 points from 32 games, seven points behind Spurs.
Brief Scores:
- Tottenham Hotspur 4 (Mousa Dembele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Vincent Janssen) beat Bournemouth 0
- Crystal Palace 2 (Yohan Cabaye, Christian Benteke) drew with Leicester City 2 (Robert Huth, Jamie Vardy)
- Everton 3 (Phil Jagielka, Ben Mee own goal, Romelu Lukaku) beat Burnley 1 (Sam Vokes penalty)
- Stoke City 3 (Marko Arnautovic, Peter Crouch, Xherdan Shaqiri) beat Hull City 1 (Harry Maguire)
- Sunderland 2 (Wahbi Khazri, Fabio Borini) drew with West Ham 2 (Andrew Ayew, James Collins)
- Watford 1 (Etienne Capoue) beat Swansea City 0
- Southampton 0 lose to Manchester City 3 (Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero)