Preview: Gujarat Lions will hope for an encore from hat-trick hero Andrew Tye against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are on a roll and will be the favourites when Gujarat Lions visit on Sunday. The hosts have looked robust in the campaign so far. Their dramatic four-wicket win over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore would have bolstered their confidence even further.
Their strength lies in the depth in their batting line-up as was made amply clear when they clinch victory at Bengaluru after tottering on 7/4 at one stage.
Gujarat will be hoping pacer Andrew Tye, who made a dream debut in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant, to come good once again. He scalped a hat-trick in the match and finished with figures of 5/17. Gujarat will want to prove that he is not a one-match wonder.
Mumbai, too, will do well not to get complacent. Their top-order still needs some fine-tuning, especially skipper Rohit, who has been in woeful form.
Time: 4 pm
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels
Results in 2016
Played: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 0
Gujarat Lions won: 2
Mumbai Indians
- Rohit Sharma has yet to get a double-digit score in the four games played so far. He has been dismissed by spinners on all four occasions.
“What we have seen from Nitish (Rana) and the Pandya brothers is the calmness under pressure. They are incredibly cool kids for such young cricketers. That’s probably what’s been the difference. These guys in their own little world get into the zone, and you just can’t get them out.”
Mumbai Indians’ Mitchell McCleneghan on youngsters in the side.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Gujarat Lions
- Andrew Tye’s 5/17 against Rising Pune Supergiants are the best figures for any bowler on IPL debut.
“It will be a tough ask, but that is what this tournament is all about. It is the best tournament in the world to challenge yourself. We take every game as it comes and hope to get another win on Sunday.”
Andrew Tye on challenge of playing a day-game against Mumbai Indians.
Squad: Suresh Raina (c), Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Koushik, Shadab Bashir Jakati, Jaydev Shah, Manpreet Gony, Nathu Singh, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Akshdeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Tejas Baroka, Pratham Singh, Shelley Sanjay Kumar Shaurya, Dwayne Bravo.