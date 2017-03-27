I-League 2017

East Bengal out of the title race as DSK win at the Barasat Stadium

A 1-0 win now means that the Red and Golds cannot win the I-League.

I-League Media

It will 13 years without a national league title for East Bengal as a 1-0 win at the hands of DSK Shivajians has taken them out of the title equation with two rounds to go.

In pole position with six games to go and first in the table, the Lal Holud have lost their last four league games and now find themselves six points behind both Mohun Bagan and Aizawl and with two games to play, cannot overtake them as they have an inferior head-to-head record when compared to both the teams.

Still reeling from their derby defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal paid the price for a shaky start by conceding in the 28th minute when an unmarked Jerry Mawihmingthanga turned in Spanish forward Juan Quero’s cross. The second half saw visiting goalkeeper Subrata Paul denying East Bengal a number of times to come back into the game.

Trevor Morgan made five changes to the side that lost the derby: T.P. Rehenesh, Robert Lalthlamuana, Romeo Fernandes, the suspended Willis Plaza and Wedson Anselme made way for Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Jackichand Singh, Bikash Jairu, Chris Payne and Robin Singh in the starting XI.

The visitors looked the sharper side in the opening exchanges with Jerry heading wide early on. The diminutive player was not denied much longer as Shivajians took the lead heaping further misery on East Bengal in the 29th minute. A wonderfully weighed floated cross by Juan Quero found Jerry unmarked inside the area, the midfielder heading in with ease.

Paul did not allow East Bengal to level in the 33rd minute, pulling off a double save to deny Rowlin Borges and Bikash Jairu.

Trevor Morgan injected Wedson Anselme in place of Ruidas at the start of the second period for the elusive goal as Kingfisher East Bengal created a flurry of chances. Wedson set up Rahul Bheke whose shot as parried over by an alert Paul.

Payne was at the heart of the Red and Golds’ next move as the Aussie’s first attempt was cleared on the line by Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sasa Kolunija and then Paul latched onto the rebound.

Subhashish halted Shivajians from extending their lead soon after, holding on to a Jerry header after the teenager combined well with Seityasen Singh.

Romeo Fernandes came in place of Jairu as Morgan went for the kill with time running out. Wedson saw his low drive saved acrobatically by Paul as East Bengal crashed to another defeat.

Brief Scores:

East Bengal 0 lose to DSK Shivajians 1 (Jerry Mawihmingthanga)

Mumbai FC 0 draw with Chennai City 0

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.