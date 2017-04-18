international tennis

Can Novak Djokovic find his dominant self in the 2017 clay season?

The World No 2 enters the Monte Carlo Masters as the second seed and is grouped in the same half as nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Miguel Medina/ AFP

Novak Djokovic mapped out the resurgence of his career, about six years ago, in 2011 when he won three Majors and a total of 10 singles titles to become the World No 1 for the first time in his career. However, it wasn’t until 2012, when he reached the French Open final that he began to emerge as a contender to win the French Open, and complete the Grand Slam.

In the near five years between 2012 and 2016, when he finally got to that milestone, Djokovic had had his hopes crashed several times over. So much so that it started to seem as if he were trying to compensate for any (potential) fall-out in Paris with over-enthused performances in each of the tournaments preceding the French Open.

With Nadal taking centre-stage, the pressure is off for Djokovic

Play

A year on, though, Djokovic finds himself much removed from the urgency that took him to a long untraversed peak of tennis’ success, before briskly hurtling him down from that same peak.

Djokovic has got his Roland Garros title defence preparations underway along with trying to defend the sizeable portion of his points won in the other clay tournaments. But, the 4,600-odd points that account for Djokovic’s clay season’s points defence don’t seem to be weighing him down, as looming as they looked at the start of the 2017 season as he suffered shock upsets that were compounded by injuries.

Understandably, it’s been the shifting of attention onward – and towards – Rafael Nadal that has helped Djokovic. The Spaniard’s bid for a never-before-attempted treble – of winning 10 titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros – has seemingly put the Serbian’s prospects on the backburner of the sport’s immediate priorities.

Known for his intuitiveness in the dozen-plus years he has been on the circuit, the 29-year-old is not oblivious to this change in tennis’ trends. Djokovic is mindful and receptive of the fact that it is happening in Monte Carlo, a place that is his de facto residential – and entrepreneurial – base.

Will the clock turn back for the gutsy Serbian?

Play

“It’s great to be in a place where I spend the most time when I’m not traveling,” Djokovic remarked in his pre-tournament media session in Monte Carlo. Adding to his statements, he further mentioned, “This is where I call home and where my training camp is, so I spend a lot of time on these courts. It’s just very comfortable here. The family, friends and food that I like and are part of my daily routine are here. It’s a very special week for me and I’ve had that feeling for many years.”

The biggest incentive for the Belgrade native to begin working on the timeline of his comeback at Monte Carlo, however, is that he has a clean slate – in literal terms – to plot it out. Not only for the week-long tournament, but also for the remainder of the two-month duration of the clay season in its entirety.

The years spanning his absoluteness on the court from 2014 until mid-2016 often made one wonder as to how Djokovic was able to constantly live up to the lofty standards of excellence he had set himself and what would be his recourse if he failed to hit his stride. In these last few months, while the 12-time Grand Slam champion has done his best to answer the questions about his struggling form and his motivations to make improvements on the same, it’s only now that his responses are striking the right chord.

Be it in him being the solitary player in the top-10 to play in the Davis Cup first round and quarter-final ties for his country as an intriguing way to draw out inspiration for his way forward in the ATP Tour. Or, be it playing in the doubles draw in the Monte Carlo Masters with Viktor Troicki, there’s shades of his not-so-distant glorifying past in Djokovic’s decision-making.

And, irrespective of whether he is able to get back to winning ways immediately, Djokovic couldn’t have put his intentions into words any better than stating, “I trust myself, my capabilities and the effort I’m putting into this process. I just have to believe that process is going to give me the results I want and [I am] hoping for. I have [directed] all my thoughts [into] this tournament now, and [I] hope this can be a new start to the season for me.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.