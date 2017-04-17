IPL 10

IPL 10: Two hat-tricks, Parthiv Patel’s unwanted record, and other numbers from week 2

Five interesting numbers from the second week of IPL 10.

Ron Gaunt - IPL - Sportzpics

The second week of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League saw many ups and downs. For teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils, the week brought positive results and gave their campaigns a major fillip. Others though, were not as fortunate and will have to perform better if they want to remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.

The past week of the IPL has witnessed dropped catches, huge sixes, two hat-tricks on the same day from two overseas bowlers and a century from the ever-improving Sanju Samson, who became the second youngest player to score a ton in the tournament after Manish Pandey.

The following week is likely to determine who among these eight teams will move forward in the tournament. For now though, the picture is unclear. But, there is plenty to take away from the riveting action that was on display during the week gone by. Here are the five interesting numbers from the second week of IPL 10.

Most wickets by bowlers on an Indian ground in Twenty20 cricket

Photo: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL
  • Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets on a single Indian ground in Twenty20s when he picked up the wicket of David Warner at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12. His tally now stands at 52 scalps from the 50 games he has played at the famed Mumbai venue.
  • Three days later, Amit Mishra matched Harbhajan’s feat at the Feroz Shah Kotla when he made Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell his 50th scalp in his 36th game at the ground. 
  • However, till date, Lasith Malinga holds the record for picking up the most wickets on a single Indian ground in T20 cricket till date. The Sri Lankan pacer has taken 57 wickets from 36 T20 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which is the most by any bowler on a single Indian ground and the joint-fifth most by any bowler on a single ground in T20 cricket. 

Captains who have led the most number of players in the IPL

  • Last week, Colin de Grandhomme became the 65th player to play under Gautam Gambhir in the IPL. Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills and Samuel Badree became the 65th, 66th and 67th player respectively to play under Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Mumbai Indians at Bangalore on April 14. Only MS Dhoni has led more players in the tournament.

Bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket

Photo: Vipin Pawar - IPL - Sportzpics
  • Andrew Tye became the first bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in IPL. His figures on IPL debut against Rising Pune Supergiant were 5/17 which is also the best for any bowler on debut in the tournament. However, this was the second hat- trick of his T20 career. He took a hat-trick earlier this year while playing for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. Therefore, by taking another hat-trick, he joined an elite list of players who have taken multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket.
  • Andre Tye is the sixth bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket. Amit Mishra is the only bowler who has taken three hat-tricks in T20 cricket. Other than Tye, Lennox Cush, Yuvraj Singh, Tim Southee and Al-Amin Hossain have scalped two hat-tricks in the sport’s briefest format.  

Highest totals in the IPL where none of the batsmen scored 30 runs

  • On April 13, Kings XI Punjab made 170 runs while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata. In Kings XI Punjab’s innings, five batsmen scored 25 or more than 25 runs, but no batsman scored 30 or more. Their total of 170 runs in that match is now the highest total in the IPL with no batsman scoring at least 30 runs. Manan Vohra and David Miller were the top-scorers for the side with 28 runs apiece.

Most days to score 2000 runs 

  • Parthiv Patel completed 2000 runs in the IPL on April 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It took him 104 innings to achieve the milestone, which is the longest for any player in the league. The previous record was held by his Mumbai Indians team-mate Kieron Pollard who completed 2000 runs in the IPL in 99 innings.
  • Patel took 3280 days to achieve the feat. He broke the record held by Dwayne Smith who had taken 2904 days to make 2000 runs.
Sponsored Content 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.