IPL 10: Two hat-tricks, Parthiv Patel’s unwanted record, and other numbers from week 2

The second week of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League saw many ups and downs. For teams like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils, the week brought positive results and gave their campaigns a major fillip. Others though, were not as fortunate and will have to perform better if they want to remain in contention for a place in the play-offs.
The past week of the IPL has witnessed dropped catches, huge sixes, two hat-tricks on the same day from two overseas bowlers and a century from the ever-improving Sanju Samson, who became the second youngest player to score a ton in the tournament after Manish Pandey.
The following week is likely to determine who among these eight teams will move forward in the tournament. For now though, the picture is unclear. But, there is plenty to take away from the riveting action that was on display during the week gone by. Here are the five interesting numbers from the second week of IPL 10.
Most wickets by bowlers on an Indian ground in Twenty20 cricket
- Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian bowler to take 50 wickets on a single Indian ground in Twenty20s when he picked up the wicket of David Warner at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12. His tally now stands at 52 scalps from the 50 games he has played at the famed Mumbai venue.
- Three days later, Amit Mishra matched Harbhajan’s feat at the Feroz Shah Kotla when he made Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell his 50th scalp in his 36th game at the ground.
- However, till date, Lasith Malinga holds the record for picking up the most wickets on a single Indian ground in T20 cricket till date. The Sri Lankan pacer has taken 57 wickets from 36 T20 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which is the most by any bowler on a single Indian ground and the joint-fifth most by any bowler on a single ground in T20 cricket.
Captains who have led the most number of players in the IPL
- Last week, Colin de Grandhomme became the 65th player to play under Gautam Gambhir in the IPL. Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills and Samuel Badree became the 65th, 66th and 67th player respectively to play under Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore played against Mumbai Indians at Bangalore on April 14. Only MS Dhoni has led more players in the tournament.
Bowlers with multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket
- Andrew Tye became the first bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in IPL. His figures on IPL debut against Rising Pune Supergiant were 5/17 which is also the best for any bowler on debut in the tournament. However, this was the second hat- trick of his T20 career. He took a hat-trick earlier this year while playing for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. Therefore, by taking another hat-trick, he joined an elite list of players who have taken multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket.
- Andre Tye is the sixth bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in T20 cricket. Amit Mishra is the only bowler who has taken three hat-tricks in T20 cricket. Other than Tye, Lennox Cush, Yuvraj Singh, Tim Southee and Al-Amin Hossain have scalped two hat-tricks in the sport’s briefest format.
Highest totals in the IPL where none of the batsmen scored 30 runs
- On April 13, Kings XI Punjab made 170 runs while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata. In Kings XI Punjab’s innings, five batsmen scored 25 or more than 25 runs, but no batsman scored 30 or more. Their total of 170 runs in that match is now the highest total in the IPL with no batsman scoring at least 30 runs. Manan Vohra and David Miller were the top-scorers for the side with 28 runs apiece.
Most days to score 2000 runs
- Parthiv Patel completed 2000 runs in the IPL on April 12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It took him 104 innings to achieve the milestone, which is the longest for any player in the league. The previous record was held by his Mumbai Indians team-mate Kieron Pollard who completed 2000 runs in the IPL in 99 innings.
- Patel took 3280 days to achieve the feat. He broke the record held by Dwayne Smith who had taken 2904 days to make 2000 runs.