IPL 10: Manan Vohra’s brilliant 95 goes in vain as Bhuvneshwar masterminds five-run win for SRH

David Warner remained not out at 70 while Kumar finished with figures of 5/19 in his four overs to give Sunrisers their third win in five matches played.

Kings XI Punjab looked all set to stage a dramatic comeback against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total of 159/6, before the hosts reeled them with their display of superior bowling might that relied on Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/19) to edge out a nerve-wracking five run victory with just two balls to spare on Monday.

Earlier in the day, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab set out with a point to prove, having lost their two preceding games, as they took on each other. However, with their respective defeats coinciding with them playing away matches, it was KXIP, who were slightly under more pressure to set aside their disappointing run.

Stinginess of Punjab’s bowlers

KXIP’s skipper Glenn Maxwell counted on his bowlers to substantiate his decision to bowl first after winning the toss. His three-man pace bowling tandem of Sharma’s – Sandeep, Ishant and Mohit – then more than lived up to their task of choking the Sunrisers’ run-rate by keeping their openers, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan on the backfoot.

Punjab conceded just 29 runs in the powerplay, with Mohit Sharma picking the vital wicket of Dhawan, who frustrated by the drying up of runs was caught behind by the wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha trying to outsmart a bouncer.

The lack of runs during the powerplay shifted the balance of the match in favour of Punjab, who continued to keep a leash on the batsmen giving them no room whatsoever to even take the slightest of risks.

The introduction of Axar Patel, then compounded the Sunrisers’ batting woes. Not only with the deficiency of runs continuing, but also with him striking through the batting order – picking Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh’s wickets in consecutive balls – leaving the Sunrisers floundering with three wickets down.

Captain David Warner to the rescue

Stranded as they were at 58/3 after the 10th over, it was the Sunrisers’ skipper Warner, who then stepped in to try and save the day for the team. Unlike his former partners, who had made their way back into the dugout after trying too hard, Warner opted to go back to the basics in rotating the strike, weaving the boundaries and occasional sixes around them.

Warner then found a steady partner in keeper-batsman Naman Ojha at the other end. The two posted a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket even as they took the team’s total past the 100-run mark and helped push the run-rate to over seven runs per over.

Ojha’s wicket in the 16th over snapped the partnership, but Warner continued to maintain his grip on the match, bringing up his fifth half-century on the trot against Punjab. Leading from the front, the 30-year-old left the field with an unbeaten 70 off 54 balls that included just two sixes and seven fours, pulling up the Sunrisers to a respectable 159/6 in their assigned 20 overs.

Taking mentor VVS Laxman’s words to heart

Looking at the way Warner guided the Sunrisers along, team mentor VVS Laxman seemed to be in a relaxed and confident mood as he quipped about the hosts posting a winning total, during the innings break.

As purple cap owner Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Hashim Amla’s wicket in the first ball of the first over, before bringing down curtains on Maxwell’s outing, Laxman’s words resonated like a prediction.

Punjab, however, looked to have gained the upperhand as two expensive overs off IPL debutant Mohammad Nabi, and fan favourite Rashid Khan, in the powerplay, allowed the team to cross the 50-run mark. It wasn’t, however, long before the Afghani duo stormed back into the match in their second spell, compensating for their first over costliness.

Nabi struck first, by castling Eoin Morgan in the ninth over, before Khan followed up on the act by replicating the effort against David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha in the next over. Needless to say, as the wickets fell, Punjab’s run-rate too trickled down, with the team reeling at 62/5 midway through their innings.

Manan Vohra tried to marshal Punjab’s run-chase in a semblance of Warner’s heroics in the first innings, hitting a finely paced half-century. But, the Sunrisers’ bowlers’ frequent chipping of his partners’ wickets at the other side, meant that he was left fighting a lone battle.

Just like it seemed Vohra would run away with the match, Sunrisers’ in-form bowler, Kumar bowled a beauty of a spell to dismiss the opener, who top-scored in the match with 95 runs from 50 balls, 66 of which came in fours and sixes.

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

