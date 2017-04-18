Manish Pandey is making a strong case for being included in India’s Champions Trophy squad

Manish Pandey is not a part of India’s starting 11 in One-Day Internationals. He’s probably not even in the starting 15. But if he continues in this vein of form, he’s going to be a serious contender to at least have a seat on the plane to the United Kingdom in the summer for the Champions Trophy.

There’s a concept in cricket called “tough runs”, and Pandey seems to be a master of that. It’s something which he has displayed in the past. Remember, for example, his century against Australia in January in the last match of an ODI series which India had already lost. Chasing 330, Pandey hit a magnificent unbeaten century to take India home by six wickets in only his fourth ODI. In the 2014 Indian Premier League final, it was Pandey’s magnificent 50-ball 94 that catapulted Kolkata Knight Riders over the line of 200 in an epic chase.

But Pandey hit a bit of a slump after that. He averaged only 19 in the ODI series against New Zealand in October and didn’t get a game in the one-day series that followed against England. Even in the IPL, Pandey still hasn’t quite hit the heights that he promised when he scored that wondrous unbeaten 114 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009.

Play

Until this season. It’s early days but Pandey is showing that he’s a definite exponent for getting the so-called “tough runs”. Against Mumbai Indians in his first dig this season, he spent a substantial portion of his knock just about holding on as wickets fell at the other end. Then, he switched on the heat right at the very end, slamming 31 runs off eight balls in the last two overs to finish on a 47-ball 81, and help KKR finish with a very healthy 178/7.

Pandey followed that up with another rebuilding job in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad before his star turn on Monday against Delhi. Right from the start, the odds were against his team when he walked in. Delhi Daredevils have possibly one of the best bowling attacks in the competition. Kolkata Knight Riders were in all sorts of trouble at 21/3, chasing 169. Only three teams in the entire history of the IPL had chased down a target after losing their first three wickets inside the first three overs. To make matters more difficult, he had Yusuf Pathan at the other end, a powerful hitter of a cricket ball but not someone you’d really rely on in a tough chase.

Image credit: Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics

What looks exciting about Pandey is his temperament. He doesn’t lose the plot too easily. The partnership with Yusuf Pathan was critical because KKR regained the momentum gradually. That only happened because while Pathan was getting the runs, Pandey kept up his end of the bargain. Dot balls were limited and the pressure wasn’t allowed to settle.

In fact, even when the pressure arrived after Yusuf Pathan’s wicket, the 26-year-old Karnataka player was equal to the task. Amit Mishra is a veteran when it comes to delivering in a tough situation and he was doing exactly what was expected of him. At eight required off three balls, the pressure could have easily got to a lesser player. Mishra pitched it wide, probably expecting Pandey to charge down the ground. But the 26-year-old calmly anticipated that, shovelled across to the off-stump and took it on for a six.

The next ball provided even more evidence of the calm head he carries on his shoulder. A year ago in Bengaluru at the World Twenty20, Bangladesh in a similar situation lost their heads. With two runs needed to win off three balls, they went for the glory shot and collapsed to lose by a run. Pandey, though, had no such time for all that. He calmly pushed the next ball into a gap, set off for a run to first ensure that there wouldn’t be a loss. Then when he saw that there was a chance to win it, he rushed back to complete the second. Easily and steadily done.

It’s the kind of temperament which Kolkata Knight Riders sorely need in the middle order where they have often come unstuck in earlier seasons. Yusuf Pathan’s steady hand was also a delight to watch. The burly 34-year-old put away his “hit-for-a-six” attitude and played a responsible knock. To be fair, Pandey and Pathan’s 110-run partnership was uniquely serene, despite the fact that they had started it at 21/3 with a required run-rate touching nine at times.

That’s what Pandey brings to a chase. Serenity, calm and the clarity of thought to pick the right shot amidst the pressure. MS Dhoni would be proud.