IPL 10

Manish Pandey is making a strong case for being included in India’s Champions Trophy squad

When the going gets tough, the 26-year-old has been calmness personified so far.

Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Manish Pandey is not a part of India’s starting 11 in One-Day Internationals. He’s probably not even in the starting 15. But if he continues in this vein of form, he’s going to be a serious contender to at least have a seat on the plane to the United Kingdom in the summer for the Champions Trophy.

There’s a concept in cricket called “tough runs”, and Pandey seems to be a master of that. It’s something which he has displayed in the past. Remember, for example, his century against Australia in January in the last match of an ODI series which India had already lost. Chasing 330, Pandey hit a magnificent unbeaten century to take India home by six wickets in only his fourth ODI. In the 2014 Indian Premier League final, it was Pandey’s magnificent 50-ball 94 that catapulted Kolkata Knight Riders over the line of 200 in an epic chase.

But Pandey hit a bit of a slump after that. He averaged only 19 in the ODI series against New Zealand in October and didn’t get a game in the one-day series that followed against England. Even in the IPL, Pandey still hasn’t quite hit the heights that he promised when he scored that wondrous unbeaten 114 for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009.

Play

Until this season. It’s early days but Pandey is showing that he’s a definite exponent for getting the so-called “tough runs”. Against Mumbai Indians in his first dig this season, he spent a substantial portion of his knock just about holding on as wickets fell at the other end. Then, he switched on the heat right at the very end, slamming 31 runs off eight balls in the last two overs to finish on a 47-ball 81, and help KKR finish with a very healthy 178/7.

Pandey followed that up with another rebuilding job in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad before his star turn on Monday against Delhi. Right from the start, the odds were against his team when he walked in. Delhi Daredevils have possibly one of the best bowling attacks in the competition. Kolkata Knight Riders were in all sorts of trouble at 21/3, chasing 169. Only three teams in the entire history of the IPL had chased down a target after losing their first three wickets inside the first three overs. To make matters more difficult, he had Yusuf Pathan at the other end, a powerful hitter of a cricket ball but not someone you’d really rely on in a tough chase.

Image credit: Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics
Image credit: Deepak Malik/IPL/Sportzpics

What looks exciting about Pandey is his temperament. He doesn’t lose the plot too easily. The partnership with Yusuf Pathan was critical because KKR regained the momentum gradually. That only happened because while Pathan was getting the runs, Pandey kept up his end of the bargain. Dot balls were limited and the pressure wasn’t allowed to settle.

In fact, even when the pressure arrived after Yusuf Pathan’s wicket, the 26-year-old Karnataka player was equal to the task. Amit Mishra is a veteran when it comes to delivering in a tough situation and he was doing exactly what was expected of him. At eight required off three balls, the pressure could have easily got to a lesser player. Mishra pitched it wide, probably expecting Pandey to charge down the ground. But the 26-year-old calmly anticipated that, shovelled across to the off-stump and took it on for a six.

The next ball provided even more evidence of the calm head he carries on his shoulder. A year ago in Bengaluru at the World Twenty20, Bangladesh in a similar situation lost their heads. With two runs needed to win off three balls, they went for the glory shot and collapsed to lose by a run. Pandey, though, had no such time for all that. He calmly pushed the next ball into a gap, set off for a run to first ensure that there wouldn’t be a loss. Then when he saw that there was a chance to win it, he rushed back to complete the second. Easily and steadily done.

It’s the kind of temperament which Kolkata Knight Riders sorely need in the middle order where they have often come unstuck in earlier seasons. Yusuf Pathan’s steady hand was also a delight to watch. The burly 34-year-old put away his “hit-for-a-six” attitude and played a responsible knock. To be fair, Pandey and Pathan’s 110-run partnership was uniquely serene, despite the fact that they had started it at 21/3 with a required run-rate touching nine at times.

That’s what Pandey brings to a chase. Serenity, calm and the clarity of thought to pick the right shot amidst the pressure. MS Dhoni would be proud.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.