IPL 10

‘My heart is still pounding’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his match-winning spell of 5/19 against Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by five runs despite a brilliant knock of 95 runs in 50 balls by Manan Vohra.

Ron Gaunt - Sportzpics - IPL

Defending Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling encounter on Monday. Hyderabad won by five runs due to the heroics of their ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked five wickets for 19 runs. However, the match went down to the wire thanks to a brilliant knock of 95 in 50 balls by Punjab’s Manan Vohra in the chase of 160.

“My heart is still pounding,” said Kumar after the match. “T20 is a game where you must expect the unexpected. I’ve been doing this job for Sunrisers and I knew I had to bowl the 19th over. I’m used to it and I believed in myself.”

Kumar all but sealed the match for his team in the penultimate over of the innings, when a yorker-length delivery trapped Vohra leg-before. “When I bowled the 16th or 17th over, I knew he [Vohra] was in good nick,” Bhuvneshwar said. “I wasn’t worried but wanted to make a plan instead. [SRH captain David] Warner and I planned to bowl straight yorkers and it worked.”

Warner was a happy man after his team’s third win in five matches, and heaped praise on Kumar for his brilliant temperament in the death overs. “Credit to Manan for playing like that,” Warner said. “Credit to Bhuvi too, he was unbelievable. Manan made it look easy when he cleared the ropes. He had to dig in for his team. Unfortunately, only one team can win. It’s great to have Bhuvi in the shed at the back end and he executed perfectly.”

‘Criminal’ to lose after Vohra’s knock

Losing captain Glenn Maxwell said it was “criminal” for Punjab to have lost the match after Vohra’s knock. “It was an outstanding game, made by a great innings by Vohra,” said Maxwell. “Unfortunately, he didn’t have help from the rest of us. It was definitely chaseable. We did well in the middle with the ball but let it slip in the back end. To play an innings like that in a losing cause is criminal. He’s a superstar. A big score like that was around the corner for him.”

Maxwell also praised Kumar for his spell. “We knew Bhuvi was going to swing it around a bit,” he said. “We didn’t expect the wicket to be so up and down, and he bowled good lengths. We had planned for him and Rashid, but giving seven wickets to them probably did us in. We wanted to take off and get 60 in the Powerplay, but it didn’t come off.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Understanding the engineering behind race cars

Every little element in these machines is designed to achieve power and speed.

All racing cars including stock, rally or Formula 1 cars are specially built to push the limits of achievable speed. F1 cars can accelerate to 90 km/h in less than two seconds and touch top speeds of over 320 km/h. Stock cars also typically achieve over 300 km/h. So what makes these cars go so fast? A powerful engine is combined with several other components that are relentlessly optimized to contribute to the vehicle’s speed. All these components can be grouped under four crucial elements:

Aerodynamics 

The fastest cars are the most aerodynamic. A sleek, streamlined design is a head-turner, but its primary function is to limit wind resistance against the vehicle. If a car is built to cut through the wind rather than push against it, it will travel faster and also use less fuel in the process. To further improve the aerodynamic quality of the car, everything from the wheel arcs and lights to the door handles and side mirrors are integrated into the overall structure to reduce the drag - the friction and resistance of the wind. For some varieties of race cars, automobile designers also reduce the shape and size of the car rear by designing the back of the car so that it tapers. This design innovation is called a lift-back or Kammback. Since aerodynamics is crucial to the speed of cars, many sports cars are even tested in wind tunnels

Power

All race car engines are designed to provide more horsepower to the car and propel it further, faster. The engines are designed with carburetors to allow more air and fuel to flow into them. Many sports and racing cars also have a dual-shift gear system that allows drivers to change gears faster. The shift time—or the brief time interval between gear changes when power delivery is momentarily interrupted—can be as little as 8 milliseconds with this gear system. Faster gear shifts enable the car to travel at their fastest possible speeds in shorter times.

Control

The ability to turn corners at higher speeds is crucial while racing and racing cars are often designed so that their floors are flat to maximize the downforce. Downforce is a downwards thrust that is created in a vehicle when it is in motion. This force exerts more pressure on the tyres increasing their grip on the road, and thereby enabling the car to travel faster through corners. The downforce can be so strong that at around 175 km/h, even if the road surface were turned upside down, the car would stick to the surface. Many racing cars like the Volkswagen Polo R WRC are even equipped with a large rear wing that helps generate extra downforce.

Weight

The total weight of the car and its distribution is a critical part of race car design. All race cars are made of durable but extremely light material that reduces the weight of the vehicle. Every part of the vehicle is evaluated and components that are not strictly required in the race car—such as trunks or back seats—are eliminated. The weight distribution in these cars is carefully calibrated since at high speeds it proves crucial to car control. As a result, almost all racing cars have an RMR configuration or a Rear Mid-engine, Rear-wheel-drive layout where the engine is situated at around the middle of the car (but closer to the rear than the front), just behind the passenger compartment. This layout where the car is a little heavier towards the rear than the front allows for better control of the car at high speeds.

Only the most cutting edge technology is used to develop modern race cars and as a result, they are normally far more expensive to buy and more difficult to maintain than regular ones. But your dream of owning a race car does not need to remain a dream. The Volkswagen GTI, part of the award-winning VW GTI family, is now coming to India. Since 1979, these sporty and powerful cars have been dominating roads and rally race tracks.

With a sleek aerodynamic build, a great power-to-weight ratio and 7-speed dual-shift gears, the Volkswagen GTI is the most accessible race car experience available in India. Packed with 189 bhp/ 192 PS, the car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 233 km/h. And though the car is built to be quick and powerful, it is also strong on fuel economy with an outstanding mileage of 16.34 km/l. To experience what it is like to drive a race car, book a test drive now.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Volkswagen and not by the Scroll editorial team.