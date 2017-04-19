Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking prowess covers up Real Madrid’s defensive flaws, but for how long?

Madrid may not be as fortunate against the likes of Atletico Madrid or Juventus in the Champions League.

Reuters

The full-time whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu brought two exhausted, long-time patrons of the Champions League to the end of their run in the competition. Phillip Lahm, a Bayern man through and through, had announced that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of the season and had captained the team on a difficult night for the Bavarians.

Xabi Alonso, that old midfield general, formerly of Real Madrid, bowed to the supporters that he once considered home and had been taken off for Thomas Muller, as Carlo Ancelotti sought to finish the game off in normal time. It was fitting that he end his European sojourn here, on the same ground that he had thrilled on many continental nights.

In the end, Real won by a rather flattering margin of three goals as they made it seven semi-finals in a row, the first team in Champions League history to achieve the feat.

Madrid outplayed 11 vs 11

Madrid may be marching into the final four, but there were enough signs tonight to prove that a 12th European crown won’t be a saunter in the park for the defending champions.

Once again, Los Merengues were outplayed in a 11 v 11 situation, with Arturo Vidal’s sending off the catalyst that Zinedine Zidane’s team needed if they ever did need one.

Real’s shaky backline had been stretched early on by a speedy Bayern team that saw most of their attacks coming from Arjen Robben’s flank.

Christian Fuchs had spoken recently on how it is impossible to mark the Dutchman and Robben against Dani Carvajal was a win for the Spaniard given that he did not score in both the legs. The Bayern winger did draw a penalty when Casemiro clumsily barged into him in the box, and Robben needed no invitation. Neither did the returning Robert Lewandowski, who converted from the spot and, suddenly, Bayern were in with a shout.

Referee takes centre-stage

Ancelotti and Bayern had forced Zidane’s hand, who responded with the changes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, as the ineffective Karim Benzema was taken off. Ancelotti did some tinkering of his own, Thomas Muller and Douglas Costa were brought on as they searched for that elusive second.

It was Casemiro who made amends for his mistake, his lofted ball finding Ronaldo, who did not miss from close range. Replays showed that Ronaldo was clearly offside as the linesman’s error restored parity on the night.

Merely a minute later, a routine ball into the Real box was chested down by Muller inducing panic and a hurried Sergio Ramos put through his own net to level the tie up on the night, ensuring it went into extra time.

It was the referee who took centre-stage thereafter. He had refused to show Casemiro a second yellow for a rash tackle moments earlier, but sent Vidal off for a second booking, given for a foul tackle which replays would showed was legitimate.

Vidal, having missed a penalty in the first leg, had every reason to be aggrieved, and Don Carlo responded by closing down the hatches, sacrificing Lewandowski for Joshua Kimmich. Real had already won half the battle going into extra-time.

Ronaldo seals tie

Bayern with a man short and 30 minutes to play, boasted an average age above 30 and it was always going to be tough for them to match up to a team looking for the kill. And so it proved when Ramos, playing in his 100th CL match, teed up Ronaldo in the box, whose finish once again was unerring for goal No 99 in the competition.

Goal No 100 and the hat-trick took a further two minutes as Marcelo burst through the centre of the pitch, squared unselfishly to the Portuguese superstar who tapped it in to seal the deal for the hosts.

Asensio showed why exactly he is so highly rated by Zidane, as the Spaniard tore through the Bayern defence before unleashing a tight-angle finish to leave Neuer helpless, as the German side conceded three goals in seven extra-time minutes.

Bayern’s spectacular implosion leaves Ancelotti to reflect on a first year in Bavaria and how to replace the outgoing Lahm and Alonso, two indispensable footballers on the pitch. Munich need fresh impetus if they want to challenge for the title next year.

By no means the cleanest of victories for Real, but a victory they will take nonetheless. Ronaldo’s form is encouraging, as he notched up five of Madrid’s six goals in this tie. Defensive problems abound and the attack may not be as fortunate against the likes of Atletico Madrid or Juventus.

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.