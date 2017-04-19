Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking prowess covers up Real Madrid’s defensive flaws, but for how long?

The full-time whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu brought two exhausted, long-time patrons of the Champions League to the end of their run in the competition. Phillip Lahm, a Bayern man through and through, had announced that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of the season and had captained the team on a difficult night for the Bavarians.

Xabi Alonso, that old midfield general, formerly of Real Madrid, bowed to the supporters that he once considered home and had been taken off for Thomas Muller, as Carlo Ancelotti sought to finish the game off in normal time. It was fitting that he end his European sojourn here, on the same ground that he had thrilled on many continental nights.

In the end, Real won by a rather flattering margin of three goals as they made it seven semi-finals in a row, the first team in Champions League history to achieve the feat.

Madrid outplayed 11 vs 11

Madrid may be marching into the final four, but there were enough signs tonight to prove that a 12th European crown won’t be a saunter in the park for the defending champions.

Once again, Los Merengues were outplayed in a 11 v 11 situation, with Arturo Vidal’s sending off the catalyst that Zinedine Zidane’s team needed if they ever did need one.

Real’s shaky backline had been stretched early on by a speedy Bayern team that saw most of their attacks coming from Arjen Robben’s flank.

Christian Fuchs had spoken recently on how it is impossible to mark the Dutchman and Robben against Dani Carvajal was a win for the Spaniard given that he did not score in both the legs. The Bayern winger did draw a penalty when Casemiro clumsily barged into him in the box, and Robben needed no invitation. Neither did the returning Robert Lewandowski, who converted from the spot and, suddenly, Bayern were in with a shout.

Referee takes centre-stage

Ancelotti and Bayern had forced Zidane’s hand, who responded with the changes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez, as the ineffective Karim Benzema was taken off. Ancelotti did some tinkering of his own, Thomas Muller and Douglas Costa were brought on as they searched for that elusive second.

It was Casemiro who made amends for his mistake, his lofted ball finding Ronaldo, who did not miss from close range. Replays showed that Ronaldo was clearly offside as the linesman’s error restored parity on the night.

Merely a minute later, a routine ball into the Real box was chested down by Muller inducing panic and a hurried Sergio Ramos put through his own net to level the tie up on the night, ensuring it went into extra time.

It was the referee who took centre-stage thereafter. He had refused to show Casemiro a second yellow for a rash tackle moments earlier, but sent Vidal off for a second booking, given for a foul tackle which replays would showed was legitimate.

Vidal, having missed a penalty in the first leg, had every reason to be aggrieved, and Don Carlo responded by closing down the hatches, sacrificing Lewandowski for Joshua Kimmich. Real had already won half the battle going into extra-time.

3⃣0⃣ - With an average age of 30 years & 116 days, Bayern sent out their oldest starting 11 in their CL history. Experience. #RMAFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/nOFmKpVOUW — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 18, 2017

Ronaldo seals tie

Bayern with a man short and 30 minutes to play, boasted an average age above 30 and it was always going to be tough for them to match up to a team looking for the kill. And so it proved when Ramos, playing in his 100th CL match, teed up Ronaldo in the box, whose finish once again was unerring for goal No 99 in the competition.

Goal No 100 and the hat-trick took a further two minutes as Marcelo burst through the centre of the pitch, squared unselfishly to the Portuguese superstar who tapped it in to seal the deal for the hosts.

Asensio showed why exactly he is so highly rated by Zidane, as the Spaniard tore through the Bayern defence before unleashing a tight-angle finish to leave Neuer helpless, as the German side conceded three goals in seven extra-time minutes.

Bayern’s spectacular implosion leaves Ancelotti to reflect on a first year in Bavaria and how to replace the outgoing Lahm and Alonso, two indispensable footballers on the pitch. Munich need fresh impetus if they want to challenge for the title next year.

By no means the cleanest of victories for Real, but a victory they will take nonetheless. Ronaldo’s form is encouraging, as he notched up five of Madrid’s six goals in this tie. Defensive problems abound and the attack may not be as fortunate against the likes of Atletico Madrid or Juventus.