Monte Carlo Masters: Seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga exits after losing to Adrian Mannarino

David Goffin, Tommy Haas, Lucas Pouille, Karen Khachanov and Feliciano Lopez were some of the other winners on Tuesday.

The last few remaining first round matches and a quartet of second round matches were played at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Second seed Novak Djokovic came through in his second round clash against Gilles Simon, while seventh seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out to fellow Frenchman, and qualifier, Adrian Mannarino.

Here’s a quick recap of the day’s results in Monte Carlo:

Second round matches:

Tsonga took the lead in the match after winning the opening set in the tie-break, dropping just three points. However, Mannarino swept away his sluggish opponent, who was playing his first tournament since the birth of his son in March this year. Mannarino dropped just five games in the latter two sets to move into the third round with a 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3 win.

Tenth seed David Goffin defeated Nicolas Almagro in straight sets 7-5, 6-1 to reach the third round. During the early moments of the match, it was Almagro who had taken the lead and had even served for the opening set at 5-3.

Pablo Cuevas also made his way into the quarter-final with a win over Portugal’s Joao Sousa. The sixteenth seeded Uruguayan won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 in 81 minutes. Cuevas saved both break points on his serve, but could only convert three of the eight break points on Sousa’s serve. Cuevas finished the match winning a total of 68 points of the total of 118 points played.

First Round matches

Lucas Pouille defeated Ryan Harrison in their first round match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Pouille, who had a double break in the second set, tried to serve for the match first at 5-2 in the second set, but was broken by Harrison. Two games later, serving for the win for the second time, the 11th seed made no mistakes in getting the win. Pouille will take on Paolo Lorenzi in the second round. The Italian defeated Marcel Granollers 6-2, 6-4 in their first round match.

Argentine qualifier Carlos Berlocq needed three sets to win against lucky loser Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Berlocq won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and 47 minutes to set up a second round meeting against 15th seed Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Tommy Haas came through in his first round match as well. The 39-year-old German defeated a listless Benoit Paire in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, and will next face ninth seeded Tomas Berdych in the second round. Meanwhile Gilles Muller put paid to Tommy Robredo’s hopes, defeating him 6-2, 6-2 in their first round clash. Muller will take on top-seed Andy Murray in the second round on Wednesday.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff and eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov will play each other in the second round, after Struff defeated Norwegian wild card Casper Ruud in the first round. Struff won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez won his first round match against Daniil Medvedev to set up a second round meeting against 14th seed Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard ground out a tough 7-6(6), 7-5 win over the Russian.

In a battle between two wild cards, Jeremy Chardy snuffed out Marrakech champion Borna Coric’s hopes of extending his good run of form in Monte Carlo. The Frenchman needed three sets, but got the job done as he won 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3.

Robin Haase took out lucky loser Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2 in their first round, and will take on sixth seed Dominic Thiem in the second round. And lastly, Karen Khachanov defeated Nicolas Mahut 6-2, 6-4, and will face 13th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

