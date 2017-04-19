IPL 10

‘No one can compete with me, I’m a special talent,’ declares KKR’s Yusuf Pathan

Having scored 39-ball 59 against Delhi Daredevils, the India discard proved why he is so highly rated in the KKR ranks despite his inconsistency.

Deepak Malik - Sportzpics - IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Yusuf Pathan was bullish about his chances of making a comeback for India, stating that “he was a special talent”. The big-hitting batsman was optimistic about his chances of making his way back to the national setup if he continued to score big runs, reported PTI.

“It does not matter to me who’s ahead of me [in representing India]. I think no one can compete with me. I consider myself as a special talent,” Pathan said.

Having scored 39-ball 59 against Delhi Daredevils, the India discard proved why he is so highly rated in the KKR ranks despite his game-changing knocks being few and far in between.

“I have to back my talent. It does not take time for things to change. If I continue to perform well, at some point I will get an opportunity if not today then tomorrow,” Pathan said. “I don’t want to look at others. My job is to play good cricket and the start has been good this time. I should be satisfied with my cricket and be prepared whenever I get a chance,” he added.

Pathan also made it clear that he will never shy away from playing his natural game, which is to attack the opposition right from the first delivery he faces.

“There was a lot of pressure I just wanted to play my natural game. You will always get out at some point, be it in the first ball or in the 40th ball. But it’s about playing my shots and making the balls count,” he said.

Pathan has had his share of disappointment with his franchise, especially during their maiden title-winning campaign in 2012 when he managed just 194 in 17 matches without a single half- century, but Gautam Gambhir side continued to have faith in his abilities.

The senior Pathan has played 112 matches since 2011, which is one more than skipper Gambhir’s 111 games for KKR. Pathan refused to agree his style has changed over the years but stated he’s keen to finish off games now.

“Having played for so long, you are aware of your team’s strength. If you are set, it’s all about finishing the game. It’s about setting a precedent for the youngsters in the team as well. They should also get an opportunity to learn. It’s about winning comfortably,” Pathan said.

Pathan believes that as long as he is at the crease, KKR can win matches, “I think as long as I am at the crease, the team will win comfortably. In the past, I have seen the team has gone on to lose the match after I got out. All these things, I have brought some changes in my game. It’s about playing shots,” 34-year-old said.

At this stage of his career, Pathan only wants to enjoy his cricket, “I just want to enjoy my cricket. If you see in the last game, I’ve started playing shots from the very second ball. My style has not changed, it is just that I want to make sure that I take the team through till end. This is the only change,” he said.

Pathan credited chief coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich for bringing a balance in the team, which is leading the table with four wins from five matches: “The credit goes to Katich and Kallis. They have put on a lot of hard work. They have put a clear pictures on every player’s mind. Everyone knows their role well. If you play well result will come your way.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.