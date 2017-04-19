‘No one can compete with me, I’m a special talent,’ declares KKR’s Yusuf Pathan

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Yusuf Pathan was bullish about his chances of making a comeback for India, stating that “he was a special talent”. The big-hitting batsman was optimistic about his chances of making his way back to the national setup if he continued to score big runs, reported PTI.

“It does not matter to me who’s ahead of me [in representing India]. I think no one can compete with me. I consider myself as a special talent,” Pathan said.

Having scored 39-ball 59 against Delhi Daredevils, the India discard proved why he is so highly rated in the KKR ranks despite his game-changing knocks being few and far in between.

“I have to back my talent. It does not take time for things to change. If I continue to perform well, at some point I will get an opportunity if not today then tomorrow,” Pathan said. “I don’t want to look at others. My job is to play good cricket and the start has been good this time. I should be satisfied with my cricket and be prepared whenever I get a chance,” he added.

Pathan also made it clear that he will never shy away from playing his natural game, which is to attack the opposition right from the first delivery he faces.

“There was a lot of pressure I just wanted to play my natural game. You will always get out at some point, be it in the first ball or in the 40th ball. But it’s about playing my shots and making the balls count,” he said.

Pathan has had his share of disappointment with his franchise, especially during their maiden title-winning campaign in 2012 when he managed just 194 in 17 matches without a single half- century, but Gautam Gambhir side continued to have faith in his abilities.

The senior Pathan has played 112 matches since 2011, which is one more than skipper Gambhir’s 111 games for KKR. Pathan refused to agree his style has changed over the years but stated he’s keen to finish off games now.

“Having played for so long, you are aware of your team’s strength. If you are set, it’s all about finishing the game. It’s about setting a precedent for the youngsters in the team as well. They should also get an opportunity to learn. It’s about winning comfortably,” Pathan said.

Pathan believes that as long as he is at the crease, KKR can win matches, “I think as long as I am at the crease, the team will win comfortably. In the past, I have seen the team has gone on to lose the match after I got out. All these things, I have brought some changes in my game. It’s about playing shots,” 34-year-old said.

At this stage of his career, Pathan only wants to enjoy his cricket, “I just want to enjoy my cricket. If you see in the last game, I’ve started playing shots from the very second ball. My style has not changed, it is just that I want to make sure that I take the team through till end. This is the only change,” he said.

Pathan credited chief coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich for bringing a balance in the team, which is leading the table with four wins from five matches: “The credit goes to Katich and Kallis. They have put on a lot of hard work. They have put a clear pictures on every player’s mind. Everyone knows their role well. If you play well result will come your way.”