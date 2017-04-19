2017 U17 World Cup

FIFA 'evaluating' AIFF’s request to stage India matches in Delhi during U-17 World Cup

Under the usual practice, the host country of a FIFA tournament is placed in Group A.

World football governing body FIFA, on Wednesday, said it was “evaluating” India’s request to stage the group matches of Under-17 World Cup involving the national team in the national capital, but asserted that it will have the final say on the matter, reported PTI.

On the advice of the Sports Ministry, the All India Football Federation has requested FIFA to allot India’s group matches to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here even though the world body had last month announced that the matches of Group A would be played at Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium.

Under the usual practice, the host country of a FIFA tournament is placed in Group A. The Under-17 World Cup will be held in six cities – Kolkata, Margao, Navi Mumbai, Kochi, Guwahati and New Delhi — from October 6 to 28.

“We have received a request from the All India Football Federation regarding the venue for the Indian team and are currently evaluating the situation. Once a decision is made, it will be communicated to the AIFF accordingly,” FIFA’s head of events Jamie Yarza said.

“FIFA works closely with relevant football federation, its member and partner in the country, but also with the authorities of the respective host country. The government support is crucial for FIFA to be able to organise a World Cup.

“So, we cooperate closely with all football stakeholders in the country, but the final decision about where the matches will be played are with FIFA,” said Yarza, who led a FIFA team to inspect the World Cup venues last month.

He described India’s request to stage group matches, involving the national team in New Delhi, as a “normal” practice.

“Such requests are not unusual and frequently seen at FIFA World Cups. The allotment of the matches depends on many factors, like capacity of the stadium, ticket sales, interest of the venue, etc. This is a normal request in the process of establishing the final match schedule and the draw procedures. As the draw is taking place on July 7, we still have time to evaluate this request,” Yarza said.

The union government has spent a lot of money for the prestigious tournament, the first FIFA event to be held in India, and it has been learnt that the Sports Ministry is keen on New Delhi hosting India’s group matches. The officials of the Local Organising Committee had also talked about the possible presence of the Prime Minister at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the tournament.

The FIFA team that announced the schedule after its inspection visit last month has not allotted the marquee matches in New Delhi due to concerns over high pollution level after the Diwali festival. The FIFA team had said that New Delhi can host matches only till October 16.

While announcing the cities to host the matches of the six groups, Yarza had given a May 15 deadline to Kochi’s Nehru Stadium to complete its preparation work. Asked whether FIFA would reallocate Kochi’s group matches to one of the remaining five venues or consider a completely different venue if the deadline is missed, Yarza said, “Both possibilities are open, but we still believe in Kochi.

“The authorities have confirmed that the shops will be closed during the tournament so that safety and security can be guaranteed. This is a very important step in the right direction,” he said.

Regarding the venue in Kochi, FIFA’s concerns involved security risks to the players, officials and fans because of the stores/shops inside the stadium complex and the installation of bucket seats at the 55,000-capacity facility, which is mandatory for any venue hosting FIFA tournaments or matches.

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.