I will remember the first leg against Juventus forever and ever, says Barcelona coach Luis Enrique

Barcelona’s outgoing coach Luis Enrique said that Juventus deserved to go through to the Champions League semi-finals over his side after their first-leg performance. Barcelona were unable to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in Turin, as they were shut out to a 0-0 draw by the Italian champions at Nou Camp in the second leg on Wednesday.
Enrique admitted that Barcelona had lost the tie in Turin itself. “I will remember that first half forever and ever,” he said, as reported by ESPN. “It’s sad, we weren’t at our level. In a competition like this you pay for that. So, sadly, I will remember it for a long time.”
This was the first time that Enrique had seen his team fail to win at Nou Camp in the Champions League in what would turn out to be his last match in the competition as Barcelona coach. Barcelona were undone by a resolute Juventus defence, which has conceded only two goals in the Champions League this season. However, Enrique felt his team should have still found a way to break through.
“Juve concede a lot of chances, even though they don’t let in many goals,” he said. “We had chances to score and with better effectiveness we should have scored a goal. We must have had 13, 14 shots and none on target, which is where you do damage.” Barcelona had as many as 17 attempts on the night, but only one of them was on target.
Enrique conceded that the better side had progressed to the semis. “Juve deserved to go through. They’re a team that know how to defend perfectly. We created enough chances to have done it, but it wasn’t to be. We kept going until the very last minute.”
The Spaniard also thanked the Barcelona supporters who stayed back till the end and chanted in support of their team, despite their exit. “What the fans did at the end was a homage to what this team has been, what it is ... a team that was going for every title, which has never relaxed and accepted every challenge,” he said. “It makes you feel proud to belong to a club of this magnitude. Now we have to focus on the two competitions we have.”
Barcelona need to recover quickly, as they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga. Barcelona are three points behind top-placed Madrid, having played a game more than their title rivals. The Catalan giants are also in the Copa del Rey final, where they will face Alaves on May 27.
Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist
Indian food with international influences is here to stay.
With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.
New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.
So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.
The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.
When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.