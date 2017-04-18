‘We could’ve played for a whole day and not conceded’ against Barcelona: Juventus coach Max Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with his side’s defensive performance against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Holding a 3-0 first-leg lead from Turin, Juventus shut out Barcelona to a 0-0 draw at Nou Camp to progress to the last four.

Allegri called his side “a great Juventus”, adding that they never looked like conceding even if the match went on for a whole day. Juventus have conceded only two goals in the Champions League this season. “We have to compliment the lads for all they are doing this season,” Allegri was quoted as saying by ESPN. “It’s a step forward, a deserved qualification against a top level opponent.”

Juventus became only the third team after Manchester United and Bayern Munich to prevent Barcelona from scoring across two legs of a Champions League tie. The Italian champions also maintained their record of not having conceded a single goal from open play in the Champions League this season.

“Barcelona failing to score goals over two legs is almost unheard of,” Allegri said. “The lads need to realise that they can do even better and we are slowly improving.” Juventus could do better in attack, the Italian felt. “We did very well defensively, less so in attack where we failed to make the most of very promising counter-attacks. We were under the normal amount of pressure here, but it was a decisive step on the road to Cardiff.

“We should’ve been calmer and sharper when spreading their play, but it’s not easy to do that here, as Barcelona are a completely different team on home turf. They move the ball around so quickly and only a great Juventus could’ve qualified.”

Barcelona had as many as 17 goal attempts on the night, but only one of them was on target. The Catalan giants continuously attacked the Juve box, but could not find a way through. “I am happy with what the lads are doing, but the key is not to maintain current form, instead aiming to improve it,” Allegri said. “Everyone was extraordinary tonight and when Andrea Barzagli came on it felt like we could’ve played for a whole day and not conceded.”

Asked about how his team would celebrate getting past Barcelona, Allegri said, “We mustn’t get ahead of ourselves, but it’s right to feel enthusiasm and tomorrow we need to focus on Serie A. Celebration? Well ... it’s the decisive moment of the campaign, these lads have a great sense of duty and professionalism. What I like best is that I don’t need to tell them off about that.”