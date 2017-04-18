IPL 10

It’s probably not in my genetic make-up to hit 120-metre sixes: Kane Williamson on adapting to T20

The New Zealand captain smacked a match-winning 51-ball 89 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first IPL match of the season.

Kane Williamson is no Chris Gayle, but the New Zealand captain is still one of the best batsmen in the world right now, and that showed during his first match of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on Wednesday. After warming the bench for a few games, Williamson finally got an outing at his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home game against Delhi Daredevils.

The 26-year-old responded with a splendid 51-ball 89 in a 136-run second-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50), which led the hosts to 191/4 in 20 overs. The Sunrisers would end up winning by 15 runs, taking them to second in the table.

After coming in to bat one-down in the second over itself following captain David Warner’s dismissal, Williamson took his time to settle in. He ambled along to 13 off 16 balls, before flicking on the switch and carting Angelo Mathews for two back-to-back sixes.

Asked to elaborate on his approach to Twenty20 cricket in his post-match interview, Williamson told iplt20.com, “I wish I could smack a few like Chris Gayle, but unfortunately not to be. I think it is about adapting to the best of your abilities and playing around with your strong points. There are some incredible players that can whack it 120 meters. I do practice hard in the nets to hit the ball long, but probably it is not in my genetic make-up to do that. So, I try and find a different way, something similar to the knock I played tonight.”

Williamson shuffled in his crease a lot during his knock, which he admitted was a deliberate ploy against Delhi’s quick bowlers.While you are playing, you are fortunate to get in, read the bowler and if you are able to put the bowlers under a bit of pressure, then that can help as well,” he said. “They had a lot of fast bowlers and it was something that I had in mind to get runs off them. A few of them went into the gaps and went to the boundary, which is a positive thing.”

Williamson was pleased with his start to the season after being on the bench, which he said was “part and parcel” of the tournament. “Being on the sidelines you are always practicing to be as ready as you can for your first game,” he said. “It has to do a lot with the mental shift from the other formats that we have been playing. That is the challenge – you have to be in tune with everything and be ready whenever need be.”

The New Zealander also credited Dhawan for his blitzy knock, which he said allowed him to settle into the match. “Shikhar Dhawan was superb today and the way he crafted in the middle overs and picked up the strike-rate towards the end was brilliant,” Williamson said. “Our partnership helped the team to put up a big score. We knew that there was a lot of firepower in the hut. You are trying to do the team justice by increasing the strike-rate. I think the way Shikhar played – having a higher strike-rate than me, allowed me to get in, take my time and then tee off. T20 is very fickle in its nature, so you are fortunate that some of your risks do come off.”

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.