‘Not finishing a game after being set is a crime,’ says KKR all-rounder Yusuf Pathan

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Thursday termed his dismissal against Delhi Daredevils a “crime” as he failed to finish the game after having played a good knock, PTI reported.

“I should have finished the game. After batting so well, if I cannot finish, then it’s a crime according to me,” Pathan said. “Next time, I will try to finish the match with one or two overs to spare,” Yusuf told reporters on the eve of their match against Gujarat Lions.

From being 21/3 inside three overs, Pandey (69 not out) and Yusuf (59) anchored their 169 chase with a 110-run stand off just 72 balls for the fourth wicket.

“In this competition, anything can happen. If a set batsmen gets out, it’s never easy for a new batsman and you struggle. I regret that I could not finish the game.”

The in-form KKR who are on a three-match winning run will face star studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in three days’ time and Yusuf said it was a treat to watch Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in their scintillating 122-run opening stand.

“Whenever Gayle and Virat open together, they give a good start. It’s a treat to watch them, be it as opponents or on TV. A combination of a classical batsman and a hardhitter... You also get to learn a lot. There’s a lot to learn from them.”

But come Sunday, Yusuf hoped the duo do not make big runs.

“We have our way plans to get them out. I hope they get out soon and we won the match. We hope they don’t score runs against us. But it’s a long way to go. Our focus at the moment is on tomorrow’s match against Gujarat Lions. We have to focus on this game. We have time. First we have to win this match.”

Yusuf further said he’s revelling his new role of shouldering more responsibility.

“I’m enjoying a lot. I hope you too are enjoying. I am feeling great. Let me tell you, I’ve not changed my game, style or aggression. I’m getting to play more number of overs — 12-14 overs. Keeping that in mind, I thought I would continue playing my aggressive cricket shots and play a long innings.”

Pitted against a team from his home state, Yusuf said Kolkata Knight Riders is his team.

“It’s my home state. But as a team in the IPL, they are only two years old. I’ve been playing in KKR for seven years. Which one you should give importance to? Kolkata is my team,” he concluded.