‘My feeling is not good’: Jose Mourinho rues Manchester United’s injury woes after Anderlecht win

The Reds’ 2-1 extra-time win came at the cost of injuries to defender Marcos Rojo and star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

OLI SCARFF/AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was not a happy man despite his team progressing to the semi-finals of the Europa League after a 2-1 extra-time win over Anderlecht on Thursday, which came at the cost of injuries to defender Marcos Rojo and star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Portuguese said he does not feel good about both the injuries, but did not want to give a verdict until doctors had assessed them. Rojo was taken off on a stretcher halfway into the first half after injuring his knee, while Ibrahimovic hobbled off after falling heavily on his knee minutes before the game entered extra-time.

“I want to wait but my feeling is not good, for both,” Mourinho said, when asked how long the pair might be out. “I want to try to be optimistic, but I’m not. I don’t think they are easy injuries but I prefer to wait until all the tests are done tomorrow. After tomorrow then I can speak what I feel because I am a manager, not a doctor.”

The injury to Rojo means that Eric Bailly is the only one out of United’s four central defenders who is currently not carrying an injury. Mourinho asked for Chris Smalling, who also has a knee problem, and Phil Jones, who is nursing a toe injury, to step up for the team’s cause.

“We have Daley Blind, and it is time for Jones and Smalling to be brave, to risk, because for the team you have the do everything,” he said. Asked how soon Smalling and Jones might return, Mourinho said jokingly, “If it was me, tomorrow. But no, they cannot do miracles. But rather than mid-May make it early May.”

‘Dream to win’

United were stretched by Anderlecht on Thursday, despite opening the scoring early via Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 10th minute. The Belgian side equalised via Sofiane Hanni in the first half itself, before the two teams battled it out for the rest of regulation time in search of a winner. In the end, United needed an extra-time winner from Marcus Rashford to seal the tie, but not before experiencing some nervy moments with the Belgians throwing the kitchen sink at them.

“It was a difficult game, a difficult opponent,” Mourinho said. “I am tired, I imagine the players are more tired than me, but we are in the [semi-final] draw [on Friday] and we still have the dream to win the competition.”

United joined Ajax, Lyon, and Celta Vigo in the last four of the competition, with Mourinho saying neither of those opponents will be easy to play considering Anderlecht’s spirited display. “We had [on Thursday] an example of how difficult it is [in the Europa League] and we now have a Spanish team, a French team and Ajax [in the semi-final draw], so we are not expecting anything easy.”

Mourinho also reiterated that United will battle for Champions League on both fronts – the Premier League and the Europa League. United currently lie fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-place Manchester City, with a game in hand. The Red Devils travel to Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.

“We keep trying,” Mourinho said. “While mathematically it is possible [to finish in the top four] in the Premier League, we have to fight for it. If one day it is not mathematically possible we have to put everything in the Europa League because the Europa League is an important title and on top of that the bonus of playing in the Champions League.”

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

