IPL 10

Preview: In-form Mumbai Indians favourites against a Delhi Daredevils side that lacks bite

Rohit Sharma’s side have won all their last five games to jump to the top of the table.

Arjun Singh/Sportzpics/IPL

It is remarkable how Mumbai Indians have finally managed to turn a corner with their starts. In each of the last three seasons of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma’s side have looked bereft of ideas and struggled with their team combinations in the first leg of the tournament.

They have not let that happen this season, and in some style.

In addition to some of the household names in their setup, the Pandya brothers and Nitish Rana’s consistent performances have only bolstered the side’s firepower further. They have been under the cosh and severely tested at various points during each of their wins.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were reduced to 7/4, only for Kieron Pollard to display a never-seen-before maturity and steel to guide his team home. In their previous game, they were left with the task of chasing down a daunting 199. A Jos Buttler blitzkrieg ensured that the two-time champions romped home with 27 balls to spare.

Despite possessing a side brimming with quality, Zaheer Khan’s Delhi Daredevils have struggled for form. It is their bowling that needs some tinkering, and in Kagiso Rabada, they have one of the world’s best. The South African, though, has failed to get a game.

For Delhi, it is their performance in the middle overs that will decide their fate in the contest. Spinners Harbhajan Singh and Krunal Pandya have been tidy and have consistently managed to tie batsmen down. Coping with Mumbai’s batting depth may just prove to be a handful for Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium, where the home side have been on an unbeaten run.

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV: Sony Max, Sony Six, Sony ESPN and their HD channels

Results in 2016:

Played: 2

Delhi won: 1

Mumbai won: 1

Mumbai Indians

  • Just like previous seasons, Harbhajan Singh has been miserly with giving away runs. His economy rate this season has been an impressive 5.94.
  • Mumbai Indians have dominated against Daredevils at the Wankhede. In five previous meetings, they have won four times.   
  • Skipper Rohit Sharma is only 77 runs short of reaching 4,000 runs in the IPL.
  • Mumbai have won each of the three games they have played at home this season.
  • All of Mumbai’s wins have come when they have chased.

Rohit Sharma pinned Mumbai’s success down to them focusing on one opponent at a time, “The good thing we’ve done is focusing on one particular opposition and we are going to do that again,” he said.

Delhi Daredevils

  • Skipper Zaheer Khan needs just one wicket to join the 100 wickets club.
  • All of Delhi’s defeats have come in the final overs of the game, underlining their inability to finish off games. 
  • While Mumbai have Nitish Rana, Delhi’s Sanju Samson is also in the running for the purple cap.

Zaheer was upbeat about his team’s progress despite their string of defeats. He took the blame for his horror show against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he leaked 17 runs, “I felt 180 would have been ideal to chase, but the last over I bowled is going to haunt me a bit. Unfortunate to not finish on the winning side, but I’m happy with the way the team is shaping up,” the 38-year-old said.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Saurabh Tiwary, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma, Asela Gunaratne, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kulwant Khejroliya.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.