la liga

El Clasico preview: Barcelona seek salvation, Real Madrid want validation

Sunday’s clash will not just decide the title but may also signal the end of an epoch.

Sebastien Berda/AFP

Miracles sprout in the 87th minute with a Neymar free-kick. For much of the 90 minutes on Wednesday against Juventus, a firm and ingenious collective of artful defenders, Barcelona and larger parts of the footballing community believed in a renewed feat of escapology, another apocalyptic night of Catalan supremacy.

But as the 87th minute passed and the Brazilian boy wonder did not deliver a curvy strike into the top left corner and as the Italian defence, an acclaimed Pretorian guard marshalled by the effervescent duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini stood firm, a biblical ending to a European Cup quarter-final was not to be.

Barcelona had been outplayed by Juventus. With the cunning of Baldrick, the Italians delivered a tactical masterclass, rooted in their experience and positional sophistication. This was not 90 minutes of Catalan grandeur, but a triumph of Italian finesse. Where was Barcelona’s D-Day assault, apart from a short spell in the first half? They were not Herculean in their application. Barcelona never imposed their brutal pressing and domineering possession game.

Neymar bawled, cried and sobbed – the heir to Lionel Messi vulnerable and disappointed. The Catalan players trotted off the field, struggling to contemplate another unwelcome defenestration. This Sunday, they face eternal rivals Real Madrid in a season-deciding encounter. The proposition is simple: defeat at the Bernabeu and they will be on the wrong side of the Spanish duopoly, with domestic glory a distant dream.

Barcelona’s season has been marked by an ever-floating, existential twin angst: the cosmos extending without Pep Guardiola, and the impending 30th birthday of Messi.

Barcelona seek to prevent epoch-ending loss

It has been a repeat theme this season, but the Catalonians have consciously abandoned their trademark Guardiola all-sweeping possession obsession and pressing mania, punctuated by ceaseless passing triangulations and other geometric shapes that have so often left opponents both utterly bamboozled and rudderless, in favour of the might of the Messi-Suarez-Neymar trio. Perhaps, or so the accusations run, Luis Enrique has moved Barcelona too far away from its core footballing values and principles.

The Catalans are not as detailed anymore – possession and pressing are still there, but positional play and options on the ball have lessened. They can simply deliver the ball to MSN. Against Madrid, the South American trident will be without Neymar. In June, Messi will turn 30. The Argentinean has been struggling to muster his perpetual on-field movement which in the past so carried his team.

Cue the killer question: Is the defeat to Juventus – and a possible disaster in Madrid – the end of an epoch?

Perhaps not. It is the perpetual paradox of great clubs: they are always in a crisis. Win and they must seek to consolidate their reputation and prominence at the top. Lose and they must recalibrate, at times even reinvent, to rejoin the cream of the crop and wander in the gilded halls of football’s Bullingdon Club.

The curious case of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid are an apt example. They have progressed, arguably in controversial circumstances and against a superior Bayern Munich, to the semi-finals of the Champions League and may well deliver Barcelona a coup de grace in La Liga’s title race on Sunday, and yet, against the backdrop of nigh-impeccable results, problems simmer.

There is the curious case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the superb athlete, whose manic compulsion to always be the best has helped him scale Mount Olympus in the twilight of his playing days with a Euro 2016 victory and La Undecima (The Eleventh) after which he ran off in his obnoxious Chippendale routine.

Against Munich, the Madrid fans whistled at him. The Portuguese was peripheral at best before unleashing his goalscoring prowess to score a hat-trick, take Madrid for the last four and up his season’s goal tally to 31. That makes the idea of an under-appreciated Ronaldo – by his own fans – almost risible – and yet they had jeered him.

Perhaps those fans, a minority, wanted to ventilate a deeper dissatisfaction: In the fourteenth season of the “Galatic Era”, though it can be argued that the current Florentino Perez-assembled squad is not so spangled, but just a fine mix of extraterrestrials, blue collar players and youth products, Madrid are not playing with the panache and pedigree that would ordinarily befit the “Galacticos”.

It is a strange predicament for Zinedine Zidane to be in – the novice coach, with a budding career, whose full-time introduction of Casemiro in the midfield has given his side more balance. Zidane conquered the European Cup within five months of his appointment and oversaw an unbeaten run of 40 games. His outfit, however, remain a contradiction – mundane in their game, but with outstanding results. This Real Madrid team is not great, but it should still defeat a disheartened Barcelona.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.