IPL 2017, GL vs KXIP: Hashim Amla magic carries Glenn Maxwell’s men to another victory

As Raina said in the post-match conference: “You can’t chase 190 every time. Bowlers have to do something.”

Rahul Gulati/Sportzpics/IPL

It won’t be surprising if the opponents of Gujarat Lions approach each game saying ‘Game Maari Che.’ The Suresh Raina outfit has just not been able to execute their plans in the middle and Kings XI came out worthy winners during the match at Rajkot.

Batting first, KXIP scored 188-7 thanks to a classy 65 from Hashim Amla. In reply, Gujarat only managed 162-7 — handing KXIP a 26-run victory.

Here’s a look at the interesting moments from the game:

Nathu Singh strikes

To many, the best Gujarat Lions line-up would include James Faulkner and Andrew Tye. But the Gujarat management seems determined to not let them play together. This time round, they dropped Faulkner and brought back Tye. Praveen Kumar also got a rest and Nathu Singh, who was picked by the Mumbai Indians for a stunning Rs 3.2 crore last season, got a game instead. The second change seemed to work right away. It was great bowling, just back of length and it put Manan Vohra in two minds. In the end, he just managed to edge it to the keeper. The innings didn’t end very well for Singh as he was forced to go off the field due to some issue with the lower back.

Super Amla

After not being picked in the initial draft last year & the flak he got, Amla now has 106 more runs than his closest teammate. His innings on Sunday was another example of just how good proper batsmen can be in the format. He didn’t go back to the reverse sweep or the switch hit, nor did he try to slog his way to some quick runs. Instead, he just made the mental adjustment and went for his shots. His gift of timing is just as lethal in T20 cricket as well. He got to his 50 off 30 balls and looked all set to move into a higher gear when he was dismissed after making 65 off 40 balls. Somewhere, Cheteshwar Pujara might be thinking... this could’ve been me.

Double strike

KXIP were starting to look really dangerous. The Amla-Maxwell parnership was looking really dangerous. They had put on 47 in just 4.3 overs. Even more worrisome was that it seemed like they could attack even more. First, Amla hit one straight back to Shubham Agarwal, the leg-spinner and then a couple of balls later, Ravindra Jadeja sent back Maxwell, who was trying to reverse sweep the ball. The right-hander missed it completely and was dismissed. It slowed the momentum of the innings and saw KXIP make just 47 runs between the 11th and 15th overs.

An early gift

The Gujarat batting has depended on the whirlwind starts given by McCullum but they weren’t going to get one today. Just 6 balls into the innings, the NZ veteran missed a full toss from Sandeep, got hit on the back leg and had to head back to the hut. It was a huge confidence boost for the KXIP bowlers and a blow that the Gujarat line-up just didn’t recover from.

Maxwell magic

Raina walked in and looked in brilliant from right away. He scored runs all around the wicket and looked set to play a long innings but that’s when Maxwell the fielder came up with a brilliant catch at the boundary line. Raina got hold of a delivery from Axar Patel but Maxwell timed his jump on the boundary line superbly to take the catch and send the Gujarat Lions back. He made it look easy.

The Natarajan over

As Natarajan came in to bowl the 18th over of the innings, Gujarat needed 47 runs off 18 balls. The over before that had seen Gujarat score 14 runs and sometimes such things go wrong at just around this time. But despite his relative inexperience, Natarajan bowled wide, full deliveries to concede just 6 runs in his runs and virtually bowl Gujarat out of the game.

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.