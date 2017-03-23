IPL 10

Dinesh Karthik’s recent form has been majestic. Will it be enough to fuel an India comeback?

On current form, Karthik can effortlessly change gears and has shown a never-seen-before ability to consistently knock off big scores.

Rahul Gulati/ Sportzpics/ IPL

Alas, taking Gujarat Lions home and stemming his team’s seemingly never-ending rut was a hurdle too far for Dinesh Karthik, the first wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League to have 100 scalps to his name.

But, the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper may have already done enough for selectors to take notice of his exploits over the course of a magnificent season.

In the middle of the Ranji Trophy, Karthik decided to turn up for the final stages of the inaugural Tamil Nadu Premier League. He would go on to help his team – Albert TUTI Patriots – to win the title by cracking 170 runs in three games.

For the ones who doubted his ability to accelerate, he blitzed his way towards a 26-ball 55 in the summit event. It was only the beginning for Karthik, who was making run-scoring look like a walk in the park with each passing tournament. Here was a man with a tunnel vision to get back in the reckoning for a place that he had lost as a nervous twenty something.

Before coming into the IPL, he had amassed 211 runs in three games of the Duleep Trophy at an average of 52.75. He followed that by finishing at the top of the run-scoring charts in the Vijay Hazare trophy with 607 runs at an average of 86.71. He continued to gorge on the opposition bowlers with 202 runs in the Deodhar Trophy at a whopping average of 101.

Despite the presence of several big-hitters at the top of the order, Karthik forms a vital cog in the struggling Gujarat Lions setup.

Free-flowing Karthik

This may very well be the season where orthodox strokemakers dared to experiment with their strokemaking. Karthik’s astounding reverse lap-sweep against Mumbai Indians in an earlier group game may well go down as one of the best batting moments in the tournament so far.

Even Hashim Amla, known for his copybook technique, has not shied away from pulling out a lap-sweeps that would have not looked out of place in his South Africa teammate AB de Villiers’ arsenal. Karthik showed that his unorthodox new shot was no flash in the pan, pulling it off with aplomb against Punjab too.

It also underlined Karthik’s confidence, which has been found wanting during his brief but unsuccessful outings with India, and a man in supreme touch. However, a solitary fifty and a strike-rate 136.69 may not show how the 31-year-old has stamped his authority at at the crease.

Tale of two keepers

Just as Karthik was piling on a mountain of runs in domestic cricket, another India wicket-keeper batsman, Wriddhiman Saha was cementing his place as the de facto Test No 1. Even when he missed out, it was Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy winning captain and Karthik’s contemporary, Parthiv Patel who got the nod.

Gone are the days of a pure wicketkeeper. In the recent past, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav have been asked to don the gloves just so that team’s balance is not upset. So far, Saha has endured a nightmare run with the bat, and it could be a failure on the Kings XI Punjab’s team management’s, tossing and throwing the Bengal glovesman across the middle-order.

Karthik, on the other hand, has reaping the rewards for stability. All the sides he has played for over the course of the last nine months have used him as a one-down or a No.4, which has allowed him to settle in in the early overs before going for quick runs in the final overs. Punjab’s death bowling, though, kept him on a leash, repeatedly stifling him with wide yorkers

Another comeback? Does he stand a chance?

While statistics make for interesting reading, identifying batsmen who will hand out certain tasks for the team’s cause is what decides the fate of a batsman. There are a number of factors that go into deciding this outcome: Age, all-round abilities, experience etc. For the entirety of Karthik’s career, he had to compete with the colossal figure of MS Dhoni for a spot.

In the recent past, veteran Yuvraj Singh received a surprise nod for the limited-overs series against England. The selectors were initially slammed for their supposed short-sighted vision, and missing out on a chance to blood exiting upcoming talent that India is brimming with.

Yuvraj answered his critics with a cracking 150. The southpaw was brought in for a reason: To add explosiveness in the middle-order. Now, the position that has left many discarded Indian batsmen wide-eyed is KL Rahul’s – the Karnataka batsman is still struggling with injury and is set to miss out on the Champions Trophy.

While Rishabh Pant’s youthful exuberance and Manish Pandey’s spunk will certainly form an integral part of India’s middle-order in the future, it is a side packed with experience that prevails in major tournaments: An ethos made famous by the great Australian teams of the nineties.

On current form, Karthik can effortlessly change gears and has shown a never-seen-before ability to consistently knock off big scores. He has flattered to deceive in India colours, but don’t bet against him making another comeback.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.