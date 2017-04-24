Indian Football

Aizawl FC's win over Mohun Bagan raises questions about the impending I-League structure overhaul

It will be a shame if Indian football goes on to have a top-division league where clubs like Aizawl are deemed unfit to participate in due to monetary reasons.

Twitter/@AizawlFC

On Saturday afternoon, at a choc-a-bloc Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mualpui, fans braved the rain and cheered their hearts out for Aizawl FC, as the local side notched up a thrilling 1-0 victory against Mohun Bagan to go clear at the top of the I-League table. A point in the last match against fellow North-Eastern side Shillong Lajong will be enough for Khalid Jamil’s men to script what can be called one of the unlikeliest success stories in Indian football history.

The backdrop for the tie was perfect. With the fixture being sold out almost four days in advance, people lined up in the hilly terrains with their umbrellas to catch some glimpses of the potential title-decider. The misty conditions due to the passing clouds brought down the visibility drastically during some stages of the match, but the 22 men on the field gave their all in this fight for glory. In the dying minutes of the match, the prayers of the Reds were finally rewarded and Zotea Ralte’s header hit the back of the net to send the crowd frenzy. At the venue, it was a sight to behold.

It was a big boost for Indian football in general too, with local football becoming the hottest topic of discussion in the city and beyond. With bastions like West Bengal and Goa experiencing dwindling interest, the popularity of clubs like Kerala Blasters, Aizawl FC and Chennaiyin FC has improved the overall health of the domestic competitions.

Yet, after this fairytale journey, the Mizo outfit find themselves on the verge of getting booted out of top flight. The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), along with its marketing partners IMG-Reliance, is hell-bent on rolling out the proposed league model as soon as possible to make the clumsy football calendar more structured. If the draft plan is implemented without any major changes, clubs like Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong FC will not be accommodated in the new top division. There is a significant probability that the proposed new league (often referred to as a merged entity) will kick-start in the next season and scary as it may sound, on Saturday, Aizawl FC might have already played their last top-tier game in foreseeable future.

Their incredible achievement, hence, has put the All India Football Federation in an awkward position. The Indian football hierarchy has been very vocal about some clubs’ incompetence to bring in fans to the stands. “A team which could not get 500 fans for their Federation Cup home semifinal last year should wake up and smell the coffee,” general secretary Kushal Das remarked last year taking a veiled dig at two Goan clubs, which had pulled out of the I-League.

If one assumes bringing fans to the stadium is one of the most important criteria, then Aizawl have passed with flying colours, as we have rarely seen a whole region standing behind a team with such vigour. But the equation is not that simple, as the AIFF also has a soft corner for clubs who seem to have deep coffers.

So, while a couple of Pune based clubs have struggled to bring in fans to the venues, it’s neither counted as inefficiency nor pointed out constantly by the honchos sitting in New Delhi. “The clubs which have pulled out were not investing in football. They blame other reasons but the real reason is that they don’t have bandwidth now to continue,” AIFF president Praful Patel had opined about Salgaocar and Sporitng Clube de Goa.

The former civil aviation minister is never short of digs at non-corporate clubs which are struggling with finances. “Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are classic examples who have a fan base of more than a lakh and still don’t have sponsors. I cannot say much on this but you should ask them what’s wrong not me,” Patel had said last year. However, when the corporate franchise DSK Shivajians were reeling with sudden cash crunch midway this season, he mysteriously kept mum.

This trend of using different yardsticks can also be deployed against Aizawl FC. The young outfit runs on a small budget which is less than 10% of many Indian Super League (ISL) franchises and part of that is constituted by small donations from local fans. It’s up to the men sitting at the Football House to decide now if Aizawl has the necessary “bandwidth”, but as the club showed on Saturday, what they have got is an umbilical connection with the community, a vocal support base, and a systematic youth development programme. Whether that will be enough for them to get a place in the new league is anybody’s guess.

It will be a shame if Indian football goes on to have a top-division league with its defending champions (or runners up, in case Aizawl mess it up in the last match and the Mariners win) deemed unfit to participate due to monetary reasons. For now, AIFF may try to weather the storm by sending the discussions to the cold storage for a few months hoping that the mass support behind clubs like Aizawl FC will wane away with time. In case it doesn’t, their modus operandi will be dissected under the scanner.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.