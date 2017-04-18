IPL 10: Shortest completed innings, Jadeja’s unwanted century, and other unusual stats from week 3

The last three matches of the last week of the Indian Premier League were won by teams batting first. It was indeed an outstanding performance from the respective wining teams’ bowlers. At the end of the week, two teams, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, are way ahead than the others, and teams like Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the table. The next week promises to be as exciting as ever, but as of now let’s look at the unique records created by different players and teams in the third week of IPL 10.

1. Most innings in IPL without scoring a fifty

Ravindra Jadeja became the first batsman to play 100 innings in IPL without scoring a fifty when he was out for 23 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Rajkot last week. Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are the only players in the below list who have scored a fifty in IPL. The other three players have not scored a fifty yet in IPL.

2. Most consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in IPL

David Warner became the first player to score five or more consecutive fifties against a team in the IPL twice when he scored an unbeaten 70 against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad. This was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score against Kings XI Punjab in IPL. He had scored seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against Royal Challengers Bangalore from May 4, 2015 to May 29, 2016. Chris Gayle is at the third place in the list. He had scored four consecutive fifties against Kings XI Punjab in IPL from April 20, 2012 to May 14, 2013.

3. Eleven batsmen not reaching double digits in a T20 innings

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered the lowest-ever total in IPL history after getting bowled out for 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. This was the first occasion in IPL history when not even a single batsman from a team scored runs in double digits in an innings. Kedar Jadhav made nine runs and he was the top-scorer for RCB.

The first such occasion in T20s came in 2004 when all 11 batsmen of the Titans scored in single digits against the Eagles at Centurion. The next such instance came in a T20 match in India in 2009 between Jharkhand and Tripura, when no batsman from the latter team managed to score runs in double digits.

4. Shortest completed innings by balls in T20 cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 49 in just 9.4 overs, or 58 balls. Their innings was the second shortest completed innings in terms of balls in T20 cricket. The shortest one was in 52 balls when Mohammedan Sporting Club were bowled out for 45 runs by Prime Bank Cricket Club at Sylhet in 2013.

5. Indian players to score 1,000-plus runs on a single ground in T20 cricket

Shikhar Dhawan completed his 1,000 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in a match against Delhi Daredevils last week. He became the seventh Indian player to achieve the milestone at a particular ground.

The other Indian players who have achieved the same feat are Virat Kohli (at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore), Rohit Sharma (at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai), Suresh Raina (at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai), Gautam Gambhir (at Eden Gardens, Kolkata), MS Dhoni (at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) and Virender Sehwag (at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi).

Currently, Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring most runs on a single ground in T20 cricket. He has scored 2,188 runs from 67 innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 138.56.