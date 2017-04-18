IPL 10

IPL 10: Shortest completed innings, Jadeja’s unwanted century, and other unusual stats from week 3

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 49 all out in 58 balls is the second shortest completed innings in terms of balls in T20 cricket.

IANS

The last three matches of the last week of the Indian Premier League were won by teams batting first. It was indeed an outstanding performance from the respective wining teams’ bowlers. At the end of the week, two teams, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, are way ahead than the others, and teams like Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the table. The next week promises to be as exciting as ever, but as of now let’s look at the unique records created by different players and teams in the third week of IPL 10.

1. Most innings in IPL without scoring a fifty

Ravindra Jadeja became the first batsman to play 100 innings in IPL without scoring a fifty when he was out for 23 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Rajkot last week. Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan are the only players in the below list who have scored a fifty in IPL. The other three players have not scored a fifty yet in IPL.

2. Most consecutive fifty-plus scores against a team in IPL

David Warner became the first player to score five or more consecutive fifties against a team in the IPL twice when he scored an unbeaten 70 against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad. This was his fifth consecutive fifty-plus score against Kings XI Punjab in IPL. He had scored seven consecutive fifty-plus scores against Royal Challengers Bangalore from May 4, 2015 to May 29, 2016. Chris Gayle is at the third place in the list. He had scored four consecutive fifties against Kings XI Punjab in IPL from April 20, 2012 to May 14, 2013.

3. Eleven batsmen not reaching double digits in a T20 innings

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered the lowest-ever total in IPL history after getting bowled out for 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. This was the first occasion in IPL history when not even a single batsman from a team scored runs in double digits in an innings. Kedar Jadhav made nine runs and he was the top-scorer for RCB.

The first such occasion in T20s came in 2004 when all 11 batsmen of the Titans scored in single digits against the Eagles at Centurion. The next such instance came in a T20 match in India in 2009 between Jharkhand and Tripura, when no batsman from the latter team managed to score runs in double digits.

4. Shortest completed innings by balls in T20 cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 49 in just 9.4 overs, or 58 balls. Their innings was the second shortest completed innings in terms of balls in T20 cricket. The shortest one was in 52 balls when Mohammedan Sporting Club were bowled out for 45 runs by Prime Bank Cricket Club at Sylhet in 2013.

5. Indian players to score 1,000-plus runs on a single ground in T20 cricket

Shikhar Dhawan completed his 1,000 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in a match against Delhi Daredevils last week. He became the seventh Indian player to achieve the milestone at a particular ground.

The other Indian players who have achieved the same feat are Virat Kohli (at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore), Rohit Sharma (at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai), Suresh Raina (at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai), Gautam Gambhir (at Eden Gardens, Kolkata), MS Dhoni (at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai) and Virender Sehwag (at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi).

Currently, Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring most runs on a single ground in T20 cricket. He has scored 2,188 runs from 67 innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at an average of 37.72 and a strike rate of 138.56.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.