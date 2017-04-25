IPL 10

Ben Stokes is slowly, but surely, providing Rising Pune Supergiant a return on investment

The Englishman, bought for Rs 14.5 crore, has not set the stage alight, but has been crucial in at least two of his team’s victories.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP

When the hammer went down on Ben Stokes at the Indian Premier League player auction for the 2017 season earlier this year, Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming’s expression after hearing his team’s winning bid of Rs 14.5 crore was one for the memes. The soft-spoken New Zealander almost looked embarrassed at the price tag as he put forward his hand to congratulate the franchise owners.

Stokes was the most expensive overseas purchase in IPL history, a statistic that earned him plenty of headlines and media focus ahead of the season. He has all the ingredients of a big-money purchase – he is an all-rounder, which means he can affect the game with both bat and ball, he is a great fielder, and, more importantly, he is extremely dedicated – one of the hardest-working cricketers in the world and someone who is willing to give it all for his team the entire time he is on the field.

But as is the case with all big-money purchases in whichever sport, whether you’re Paul Pogba or Ben Stokes, the scrutiny that comes with it can get to you. You can never get the price tag off you, especially if you’re not doing well. You’re always on display, whether it’s on the cricket field or in a studio shooting an ad for a sponsor. You’re always expected to perform – in every game, and in the case of an all-rounder, with both bat and ball.

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming (third from right) reacts to the purchase of Ben Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore (Screengrab)
Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming (third from right) reacts to the purchase of Ben Stokes for Rs 14.5 crore (Screengrab)

Stokes had a decent start to the season, scoring a half-century in his second game, albeit in a losing cause. However, he was brought crashing down the very next match, as he went wicketless and conceded 41 runs with the ball, and could manage only two with the bat. This was followed by a quick 25 off 18 and 0/18. RPS lost both these matches as well. The team was lying at the bottom of the table after four matches and Stokes would have been feeling the pressure.

The 25-year-old responded with a match-winning performance in the next game, taking 3/18 with the ball, including the wickets of Virat Kohli and Shane Watson, but flopping with the bat. It was still enough to win him the man-of-the-match award as Pune successfully defended 161 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This was followed by another flop show in both departments (0/19 with the ball and 10 with the bat), even as Pune won the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Derby hero

Then came Monday. Pune versus Mumbai. The Maharashtra derby. Stokes put on a quick 17 off 12 and was looking good with the bat, before giving his wicket to a Mitchell Johnson delivery that did not really deserve it. Pune manage to put up only 160 on the board, and even though the pitch was on the slower side, it would take a spirited bowling performance to defend it.

Stokes was given the cherry in the fifth over and struck with his second ball, a slower one that his compatriot Jos Buttler can only send down long-on’s throat. Stokes got a second wicket without giving away a single run, in his next over, with another slower one. He went on to concede only 15 runs in three overs before being asked to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.

Ben Stokes celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni on Monday (Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL)
Ben Stokes celebrates a wicket with MS Dhoni on Monday (Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL)

Mumbai needed 24 from 12 balls with five wickets in hand – very much doable. His first two balls were quite poor, full and straying down leg – one going for a wide. However, he responded with five brilliant deliveries to follow it up, all but one of them either yorker – or almost yorker-length and crashing into the stumps. He would give only seven runs away in that over, leaving Mumbai with an improbable 17 to get from the last six balls.

Stokes was done with the ball – 2/21 in his four overs – but he wasn’t done for the match. In the last over of the match, he would take a superb diving catch running in from long-off to dismiss the dangerous Hardik Pandya and all but seal the game. Pune would go on to win by three runs, with Stokes getting his second man-of-the-match award of the season.

Apart from his one half-century, Stokes has failed with the bat so far – 21(14), 2(5), 25(18), 2(3), 10(9) and 17(12). He’s got some starts, but not managed to stay on. However, his two match-winning performances with the ball have been pretty impressive. “Yeah, at least that side’s going pretty well,” said Stokes, after Monday’s game. “I’ve been pretty disappointing with the batting so far... The best thing about being an all-rounder is that you’re in the game with both sides – batting and bowling. If one doesn’t go too well, you have the chance to come back and affect the game with the other.”

Intelligent bowler

Stokes is an intelligent bowler. He has used the conditions in India very well to his advantage. RPS’s last three games – in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai – have all been on pitches on the slower side, and Stokes has used his slower off-cutter quite wisely. “[The slower balls] are coming out nicely,” he said. “The wickets that we played on over the last two or three games obviously helped that. The pitches have been conducive to using slower-paced deliveries.”

In the game against RCB, Stokes had spoken of how he had bowled to his plan against Watson even after the Australian had hit him for a boundary earlier in the over. “We had a plan in terms of what we wanted to bowl and we found out that the balls that were bowled into the wicket, pace off, were the hardest ones to hit,” Stokes had told iplt20.com. “We managed him after that four over cover and I stuck to what we knew is going to work best for us and it paid off in the end.”

Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shane Watson (Prashant Bhoot - Sportzpics - IPL)
Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shane Watson (Prashant Bhoot - Sportzpics - IPL)

Stokes bowled to the plan again on Monday, first with the slower ones and then with the yorkers in the all-important 19th over. He did not give the Mumbai batsmen any room to play their shots. “That over was very crucial for them,” said Mumbai Indians’ Harbhajan Singh after the match. “We didn’t get any boundaries in that over and it changed the scenario of the game.”

Three weeks into the season, Stokes has done quite well for himself. He’s not set the stage alight, but has been crucial in at least two of his team’s victories, where Pune have defended 160-odd. His price tag means that nothing less than 500 runs and 30 wickets for the season will be satisfactory to the media, but his franchise owners would be wise not to read too much into that. Slowly, but surely, the return on their investment is coming through.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

How technology is changing the way Indians work

An extensive survey reveals the forces that are shaping our new workforce 

Dell

Shreya Srivastav, 28, a sales professional, logs in from a cafe. After catching up on email, she connects with her colleagues to discuss, exchange notes and crunch numbers coming in from across India and the world. Shreya who works out of the café most of the time, is employed with an MNC and is a ‘remote worker’. At her company headquarters, there are many who defy the stereotype of a big company workforce - the marketing professional who by necessity is a ‘meeting-hopper’ on the office campus or those who have no fixed desks and are often found hobnobbing with their colleagues in the corridors for work. There are also the typical deskbound knowledge workers.

These represent a new breed of professionals in India. Gone are the days when an employee was bound to a desk and the timings of the workplace – the new set of professionals thrive on flexibility which leads to better creativity and productivity as well as work-life balance. There is one common thread to all of them – technology, tailored to their work styles, which delivers on speed and ease of interactions. Several influential industry studies and economists have predicted that digital technologies have been as impactful as the Industrial Revolution in shaping the way people work. India is at the forefront of this change because of the lack of legacy barriers, a fast-growing economy and young workers. Five factors are enabling the birth of this new workforce:

Smart is the way forward

According to the Future Workforce Study conducted by Dell, three in five working Indians surveyed said that they were likely to quit their job if their work technology did not meet their standards. Everyone knows the frustration caused by slow or broken technology – in fact 41% of the working Indians surveyed identified this as the biggest waste of time at work. A ‘Smart workplace’ translates into fast, efficient and anytime-anywhere access to data, applications and other resources. Technology adoption is thus a major factor in an employee’s choice of place of work.

Openness to new technologies

While young professionals want their companies to get the basics right, they are also open to new technologies like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. The Dell study clearly reflects this trend — 93% of Indians surveyed are willing to use Augmented/Virtual Reality at work and 90% say Artificial Intelligence would make their jobs easier. The use of these technologies is no longer just a novelty project at firms. For example, ThysenKrupp, the elevator manufacturer uses VR to help its maintenance technician visualize an elevator repair job before he reaches the site. In India, startups such as vPhrase and Fluid AI are evolving AI solutions in the field of data processing and predictive analysis.

Desire for flexibility 

A majority of Indians surveyed rate freedom to bring their own devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones etc.) to work very highly. This should not be surprising, personal devices are usually highly customized to an individual’s requirements and help increase their productivity. For example, some may prefer a high-performance system while others may prioritize portability over anything else. Half the working Indians surveyed also feel that the flexibility of work location enhances productivity and enables better work-life balance. Work-life balance is fast emerging as one of the top drivers of workplace happiness for employees and initiatives aimed at it are finding their way to the priority list of business leaders.

Maintaining close collaboration 

While flexible working is here to stay, there is great value in collaborating in person in the office. When people work face to face, they can pick up verbal and body language cues, respond to each other better and build connections. Thus, companies are trying to implement technology that boosts seamless collaboration, even when teams are working remotely. Work place collaboration tools like Slack and Trello help employees keep in touch and manage projects from different locations. The usage of Skype has also become common. Companies like Dell are also working on hi-tech tools such as devices which boost connectivity in the most remote locations and responsive videos screens which make people across geographies feel like they are interacting face to face.

Rise of Data Security 

All these trends involve a massive amount of data being stored and exchanged online. With this comes the inevitable anxiety around data security. Apart from more data being online, security threats have also evolved to become sophisticated cyber-attacks which traditional security systems cannot handle. The Dell study shows that about 74% of those surveyed ranked data security measures as their number one priority. This level of concern about data security has made the new Indian workforce very willing to consider new solutions such as biometric authentication and advanced encryption in work systems.

Technology is at the core of change, whether in the context of an enterprise as a whole, the workforce or the individual employee. Dell, in their study of working professionals, identified five distinct personas — the Remote Workers, the On-The-Go Workers, the Desk-centric Workers, the Corridor Warriors and the Specialized Workers.

Dell has developed a range of laptops in the Dell Latitude series to suit each of these personas and match their requirements in terms of ease, speed and power. To know more about the ‘types of professionals’ and how the Dell Latitude laptops serve each, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Dell and not by the Scroll editorial team.