NBA 2016-17

NBA Playoffs roundup: Dominant Warriors sweep Blazers, Raptors take lead, Hawks draw level

Stephen Curry scored 37 points with eight assists and seven rebounds as Golden State Warriors completed a four-game sweep.

USA Today Sports

The Golden State Warriors swept into the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday with a crushing 128-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry scored 37 points with eight assists and seven rebounds as the Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series against the Blazers.

Curry sat out the entire fourth quarter of a game the Warriors dominated from opening tip.

Their 45 first-quarter points matched an NBA playoff record for points in an opening quarter, and they were up by 24 at halftime.

“We came out on a mission,” Curry said. “It was a great way to put our foot on the gas pedal and get a win.”

Draymond Green added 21 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant, who missed the last two games with a left calf injury, scored 10 points in just 20 minutes on the floor.

Play

Six Warriors players scored in double figures as Golden state connected on 53.5 percent of their shots from the field, including 17 of 29 from three-point range.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 25 for Portland, but the Trail Blazers never really threatened.

The Warriors scored the first six points of the third quarter to stretch their lead to 30 points.

Curry’s three-pointer with seven minutes to play in the third made it 91-58, and Portland wouldn’t get closer than 23 points the rest of the way.

The Warriors now await either the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz, whose series was tied at two games apiece.

Powell sparks Raptors

In Eastern Conference action, the Toronto Raptors forged a 3-2 series lead with a 118-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Toronto.

Norman Powell, making his second start of the series, produced 25 points to help the Raptors move within one win of reaching the second round, with game six in Milwaukee on Thursday.

“(Powell) is a sparkplug,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s the X-factor.”

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors while Serge Ibaka contributed 19 points, DeMar DeRozan had 18, DeMarre Carroll added 12 and Cory Joseph scored 10 off the bench.

But Bucks coach Jason Kidd said Powell’s energy had added another dimension for the Raptors.

“He’s playing extremely hard and he’s knocking down shots, but he’s in there to play defense and he’s playing at a very high level for those guys right now. ... He’s picked them up here in the last couple of games just with his energy and spirit.”

The winners of the series will face the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Indiana Pacers in four games. The Cavs beat the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 111-101 to knot their Eastern Conference series at two games each.

Dennis Schroder shook off early foul trouble and a scoreless first half to finish with 18 points for the Hawks.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 19 points and Dwight Howard delivered his best performance of the series with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Atlanta out-scored Washington 31-15 in the second quarter and led 59-50 at halftime.

The Wizards responded with a 10-2 scoring run to open the third quarter and they were tied 77-77 going into the fourth.

The Hawks gained control with a 14-5 scoring run in the final period. Schroder made two three-pointers, a jump shot and a driving layup in the final four minutes.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points to lead the Wizards, who host game five on Wednesday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

Wikimedia Commons

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.