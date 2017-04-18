IPL 10

IPL 10: Rohit Sharma did not shout at the umpire for not giving a wide, says Harbhajan Singh

The Mumbai Indians captain was fined 50% of his match fee for dissent after protesting the on-field official’s decision.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma did not misbehave with the umpires during the team’s match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Monday, and was only trying to clarify rules, his teammate Harbhajan Singh said. Sharma was fined 50% of his match fee for showing dissent towards umpire S Ravi, who did not give a wide in the last over of Mumbai’s chase, when they needed 11 runs off four balls to win.

Jaydev Unadkat had pushed the third delivery of the over wide after seeing Sharma shuffle across the crease to his right. Realising that the ball was veering away from the guideline for wide deliveries, Sharma left it alone. However, umpire S Ravi didn’t call it a wide. Disappointed with the call, Sharma walked up to the umpire and questioned him on his decision.

“The ball was too far outside, to be honest, but I don’t really know whether it was wide or not,” Harbhajan said in the post-match press conference. “If both the batsman’s legs move, then bowler should get the margin, but Rohit’s one leg had moved and as per me it should have been a wide. But we have to move on with the umpire’s decision. [Rohit] wanted to check what is the rule then, where he need to stand, he did not shout at the umpire and ask him why did he not call a wide. He was asking where should I stand so that it is called a wide, if they bowl so outside, the more you move, the bowler will get the margin.”

However, Singh said that particular incident wasn’t responsible for Mumbai’s loss against Pune, which ended their six-match winning streak. “I don’t know whether momentum was lost [because of the wide not being called]. Rohit was hitting nicely, but unfortunately he ended up hitting the ball straight in the air. That’s what happens, cricket is a game, anything can happen. Just before that he hit a six and a similar ball went up in the air. I don’t think momentum would have lost. At that time, as a batter, just see and hit the ball. Rohit was batting on 50-odd, so don’t think there were chances to lose the momentum.”

Rahane also backs Sharma’s behaviour

Rising Pune Supergiant vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also backed Rohit Sharma despite his outburst. “I think it was the right call,” Rahane said. “Because, as a batsman when you move [across the stumps], that area outside [the off stump] goes to the bowler. Rohit’s behaviour at that point was natural. As a captain, as a player, when the game is so close, it comes automatically; nobody does it deliberately. I don’t think there was anything wrong with his behaviour, but the umpire’s call was right, too, for us.”

Rahane also said such incidents should remain on the field and too much should not be read into it. “It happens on the field and remains on the field. In this format, in close games, this will happen in the future as well. You should respect the umpire’s decision as well as whatever Rohit did that was completely natural.”

Young Indians now like their traditional food with a twist

Indian food with international influences is here to stay.

With twenty-nine states and over 50 ethnic groups, India’s diversity is mind-boggling to most foreigners. This diversity manifests itself across areas from clothing to art and especially to food. With globalisation, growth of international travel and availability of international ingredients, the culinary diversity of India has become progressively richer.

New trends in food are continuously introduced to the Indian palate and are mainly driven by the demands of generation Y. Take the example of schezwan idlis and dosas. These traditional South Indian snacks have been completely transformed by simply adding schezwan sauce to them – creating a dish that is distinctly Indian, but with an international twist. We also have the traditional thepla transformed into thepla tacos – combining the culinary flavours of India and Mexico! And cous cous and quinoa upma – where niche global ingredients are being used to recreate a beloved local dish. Millennials want a true fusion of foreign flavours and ingredients with Indian dishes to create something both Indian and international.

So, what is driving these changes? Is it just the growing need for versatility in the culinary experiences of millennials? Or is it greater exposure to varied cultures and their food habits? It’s a mix of both. Research points to the rising trend to seek out new cuisines that are not only healthy, but are also different and inspired by international flavours.

The global food trend of ‘deconstruction’ where a food item is broken down into its component flavours and then reconstructed using completely different ingredients is also catching on for Indian food. Restaurants like Masala Library (Mumbai), Farzi Café (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and Pink Poppadum (Bengaluru) are pushing the boundaries of what traditional Indian food means. Things like a kulcha pizza, dal chaawal cutlet and chutney foam are no longer inconceivable. Food outlets that stock exotic ingredients and brands that sell traditional Indian packaged snacks in entirely new flavours are also becoming more common across cities.

When it comes to the flavours themselves, some have been embraced more than others. Schezwan sauce, as we’ve mentioned, is now so popular that it is sometimes even served with traditional chakna at Indian bars. Our fascination with the spicy red sauce is however slowly being challenged by other flavours. Wasabi introduced to Indian foodies in Japanese restaurants has become a hit among spice loving Indians with its unique kick. Peri Peri, known both for its heat and tanginess, on the other hand was popularised by the famous UK chain Nandos. And finally, there is the barbeque flavour – the condiment has been a big part of India’s love for American fast food.

Another Indian snack that has been infused with international flavours is the beloved aloo bhujia. While the traditional gram-flour bhujia was first produced in 1877 in the princely state of Bikaner in Rajasthan, aloo bhujia came into existence once manufacturers started experimenting with different flavours. Future Consumer Limited’s leading food brand Tasty Treat continues to experiment with the standard aloo bhujia to cater to the evolving consumer tastes. Keeping the popularity of international flavours in mind, Tasty Treat’s has come up with a range of Firangi Bhujia, an infusion of traditional aloo bhujia with four of the most craved international flavours – Wasabi, Peri Peri, Barbeque and Schezwan.

Tasty Treat’s range of Firangi Bhujia has increased the versatility of the traditional aloo bhujia. Many foodies are already trying out different ways to use it as a condiment to give their favourite dish an extra kick. Archana’s Kitchen recommends pairing the schezwan flavoured Firangi Bhujia with manchow soup to add some crunch. Kalyan Karmakar sprinkled the peri peri flavoured Firangi Bhujia over freshly made poha to give a unique taste to a regular breakfast item. Many others have picked a favourite amongst the four flavours, some admiring the smoky flavour of barbeque Firangi Bhujia and some enjoying the fiery taste of the peri peri flavour.

Be it the kick of wasabi in the crunch of bhujia, a bhujia sandwich with peri peri zing, maska pav spiced with schezwan bhujia or barbeque bhujia with a refreshing cold beverage - the new range of Firangi Bhujia manages to balance the novelty of exotic flavours with the familiarity of tradition. To try out Tasty Treat’s Firangi Bhujia, find a store near you.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Tasty Treat and not by the Scroll editorial team.