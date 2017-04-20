Manchester United are showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing Antoine Griezmann, confirms agent

Manchester United have shown “concrete interest” in signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, his agent Eric Olhats has said. The Frenchman has an exit clause of £85 million, which United has reportedly considered meeting.
“We’re at the stage of gathering information from clubs who have a concrete interest,” Olhats told French television programme Téléfoot. “United were the first to come and see us and the most concrete in their wishes,” he added. United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, are looking at attacking options. The 26-year-old has already scored 25 goals in 46 games for Atletico this season.
The Premier League club was dealt a further blow when their top goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury sustained in their Europa League tie against Anderlecht. Injured midfielder Juan Mata is the next highest scorer with six strikes, while 19-year-old striker Marcus Rashford has five.
Olhats also suggested that other big European clubs, including Atletico’s Spanish rivals, are showing interest to sign the striker. “There is an unavoidable 100-million euro clause so that restricts the number of candidates. You have United, City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid,” Olhats said.
However earlier this year, Griezmann had said that he was happy in Madrid.
“I feel great at the club and in Madrid. On a personal level I’m very happy, and in football terms we’re about to move to a new stadium, which is very important,” he had told the official Fifa website. “We’ll just have to see what the future brings, but for now I’m very happy here and I hope to win trophies with this club.”
The French forward was also all praise for coach Diego Simeone. “Simeone has changed me. He’s brought so many things to my game. I wouldn’t have been regarded as one of the best players in the world if it weren’t for him,” he added.