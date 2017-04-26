IPL 10

Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir help KKR chase 183 with ease against Pune

The duo shared a a 158-run partnership for the second wicket, which took them just 85 balls.

Vipin Pawar- IPL - Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant at the Maharasthra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Chasing a formidable 183 to win, KKR’s Robin Uthappa (87 off 47) and captain Gautam Gambhir (62 off 46) shared a 158-run partnership for the second wicket, which took them just 85 balls to score. With the win, KKR displaced Mumbai Indians off the top of the table, with six wins out of eight. Pune stayed in fourth spot, with the defeat ending a three-match winning streak.

Questionable selection calls

Both captains delivered a shock each to their fans at the toss, by revealing that their match-winners from their respective previous games, Ben Stokes and Nathan Coulter-Nile, were not in the playing XI. While Stokes lost out because of a sore shoulder, KKR captain Gautam Gambhir said that Coulter-Nile had been rested because he wanted the Australian fast bowler to be fresh for the rest of the season. Coulter-Nile has played only three matches this season.

In his place, KKR picked Darren Bravo, which was a surprising call, not least because he is a batsman. Bravo is a decent bat, but Coulter-Nile spearheaded KKR’s dismantling of Royal Challengers Bangalore for an IPL record low of 49 all-out in the previous game. Will Bravo score enough to make up for Coulter-Nile’s absence? Did KKR miss a trick by not picking all-rounder Shakib al Hasan instead?

Pune did the same, replacing Stokes, an all-rounder but one whose bowling has outshone his batting this season, with batsman Faf du Plessis. Pune’s strength this season has been their batting, while their bowling hasn’t been the best. RPS had the chance to play leg-spinner Adam Zampa or pacer Lockie Ferguson instead, but went with another batsman.

Dhoni’s unusual cameo

Asked to bat first, RPS openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi again got their team off to a good start. It wasn’t blistering, given the pitch was on the slower side, but they still managed to keep the run-rate hovering around nine an over, finding at least one boundary an over. Tripathi was dismissed in the eighth over by Piyush Chawla, but that hardly changed things as RPS captain Steve Smith walked out at three and continued with the hitting.

Rahane looked good for a half-century, before Robin Uthappa got third-time lucky with stumpings, giving Sunil Narine his first wicket of the game. Rahane’s dismissal for 46 off 41 brought MS Dhoni out to the middle to loud cheers around the MCA Stadium.

Gambhir tried to pull a rabit out of the hat by welcoming Dhoni with a slip, leg slip and silly point for the rest of Narine’s over. MSD responded in the next over, bowled by Chawla, as he smacked the leg-spinner for a four through midwicket and a sweet six straight down the ground. Kuldeep Yadav was also pulled for a six in the next over, as Dhoni raced along to 22 off eight balls. It was a start quite unlike Dhoni in the latter half of his career, where he has more often than not chosen to settle himself in before switching on the helicopter in the death overs.

RPS raced along to 147/2 in 17 overs and were looking good for a 180-plus total, as Kuldeep was tossed the ball for the 18th over.

MS Dhoni hit an uncharacteristic 23 off 11 balls (Rahul Gulati - Sportzpics - IPL)
MS Dhoni hit an uncharacteristic 23 off 11 balls (Rahul Gulati - Sportzpics - IPL)

Kuldeep’s googlies

Kuldeep knew that Dhoni would look to take him on again. He watched Dhoni come down the track and bowled him the wrong ‘un. Dhoni did not read it, missed it, and was stumped. He was gone for 23 (11). Three balls later, new batsman Manoj Tiwary was foxed by a googly as well, as RPS slipped to 150/4. Kuldeep’s over read: 1 W 1 1 W 2.

Chris Woakes bowled the 19th, and did pretty well for the first four balls, giving away just five runs, before Dan Christian whacked him for back-to-back sixes. Smith made it a hat-trick of maximums for his team as he sliced Umesh Yadav over point. Brilliant timing. RPS ended with a commendable 182/5, with Smith unbeaten on 51 off 37. Faf du Plessis did not get to bat at all.

Kuldep Yadav bowled a brilliant 18th over, taking the wickets of Dhoni and Tiwary with googlies (Vipin Pawar- IPL - Sportzpics)
Kuldep Yadav bowled a brilliant 18th over, taking the wickets of Dhoni and Tiwary with googlies (Vipin Pawar- IPL - Sportzpics)

Uthappa goes berserk

The lack of a replacement bowler for Stokes came back to haunt Pune as a Robin Uthappa-inspired Kolkata reached the target with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare. KKR started off a bit quietly, getting just 45 in the first six overs, at the expense of Sunil Narine’s wicket, who was dismissed via some awesome glovework from Dhoni. The KKR openers tried to sneak a quick single to short fine-leg, from where the fielder threw the ball and Dhoni just deflected it onto the stumps.

However, after Robin Uthappa walked in at three, it was all over for Pune. Uthappa went completely berserk and helped KKR hit 78 runs in the six overs after the Powerplay. Both he and Gambhir brought up their half-centuries in no time, as KKR coasted along to another huge win. Pune did not help their cause by dropping both batsmen through the course of their partnership, but they were undone by their bowling. Smith failed to find the right bowling combination and looked clueless.

Both were dismissed towards the end of the innings, looking to end the game as soon as possible, but it was too late for Pune. Uthappa’s 87 included 64 runs scored via boundaries (7x4, 6x6). Nearly half of Gambhir’s 62 runs were also boundaries.

Brief score:

Rising Pune Supergiant 182/5 in 20 overs (Steve Smith 51*, Ajinkya Rahane 46; Kuldeep Yadav 2/31) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 184/3 in 18.1 overs (Robin Uthappa 87, Gautam Gambhir 62) by seven wickets.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

Want to retire at 45? Make your money work for you

Common sense and some discipline are all you need.

Shutterstock

Dreaming of writing that book or taking that cruise when you hit your 40s? Well this dream need not be unrealistic.

All it takes is simple math and the foresight to do some smart financial planning when you are still young. If you start early and get into the discipline of cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, using that money to invest systematically, you can build wealth that sets you free to tick those items off your bucket list sooner than later.

A quick look at how much you spend on indulgences will give you an idea of how much you can save and invest. For example, if you spend, say Rs. 1,000 on movie watching per week, this amount compounded over 10 years means you would have spent around Rs 7,52,000 on just movies! You can try this calculation for yourself. Think of any weekly or monthly expense you regularly make. Now use this calculator to understand how much these expenses will pile up overtime with the current rate of inflation.

Now imagine how this money could have grown at the end of 10 years and overcome the inflation effect if you had instead taken a part invested it somewhere!

It is no rocket science

The fact is that financial planning is simpler than we imagine it to be. Some simple common sense and a clear prioritization of life’s goals is all you need:

  1. Set goals and work backwards: Everything starts with what you want. So, what are your goals? Are they short-term (like buying a car), medium-term (buying a house) or long-term (comfortable living post-retirement). Most of us have goals that come under all the three categories. So, our financial plans should reflect that. Buying a house, for example, would mean saving up enough money for up-front payment and ensuring you have a regular source of income for EMI payment for a period of at least 15-20 years. Buying a car on the other hand might just involve having a steady stream of income to pay off the car loan.
  2. Save first, spend later: Many of us make the mistake of putting what is left, after all our expenses have been met, in the savings kitty. But the reverse will have more benefits in the long run. This means, putting aside a little savings, right at the beginning of the month in the investment option that works best for you. You can then use the balance to spend on your expenditures. This discipline ensures that come what may, you remain on track with your saving goals.
  3. Don’t flaunt money, but use it to create more: When you are young and get your first jobit is tempting to spend on a great lifestyle. But as we’ve discussed, even the small indulgences add up to a serious amount of cash over time. Instead, by regulating indulgences now and investing the rest of your money, you can actually become wealthy instead of just seeming to be so.
  4. Set aside emergency funds: When an emergency arises, like sudden hospitalisation or an accident, quick access to money is needed. This means keeping aside some of your money in liquid assets (accessible whenever you want it). It thus makes sense to regularly save a little towards creating this emergency fund in an investment that can be easily liquidated.
  5. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket: This is something any investment adviser will tell you, simply because different investment options come with different benefits and risks and suit different investment horizons. By investing in a variety of instruments or options, you can hedge against possible risks and also meet different goals.

How and Why Mutual Funds work

A mutual fund is a professionally managed investment scheme that pools money collected from investors like you and invests this into a diversified portfolio (an optimal mix) of stocks, bonds and other securities.

As an investor, you buy ‘units’, under a mutual fund scheme. The value of these units (Net Asset Value) fluctuates depending on the market value of the mutual fund’s investments. So, the units can be bought or redeemed as per your needs and based on the value.

As mentioned, the fund is managed by professionals who follow the market closely the make calls on where to invest money. This makes these funds a great option for someone who isn’t financially very savvy but is interested in saving up for the future.

So how is a mutual fund going to help to meet your savings goals? Here’s a quick Q&A helps you understand just that:

  1. How do mutual funds meet my investment needs?Mutual Funds come with a variety of schemes that suit different goals depending on whether they are short-term, medium-term or long-term.
  2. Can I withdraw money whenever I want to?There are several mutual funds that offer liquidity – quick and easy access to your money when you want it. For example, there are liquid mutual funds which do not have any lock in period and you can invest your surplus money even for one day. Based on your goals, you can divide your money between funds with longer term or shorter term benefits.
  3. Does it help save on taxes?Investing in certain types of mutual funds also offers you tax benefits. More specifically, investing in Equity Linked Saving Schemes, which are funds that invest in a diverse portfolio of equities, offers you tax deductions up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  4. Don’t I need a lot of money to invest in MFs?No, you can start small. The returns in terms of percentage is the same irrespective of the amount you invest in. Additionally, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows you to invest a small amount weekly, monthly or quarterly in a mutual fund. So, you get to control the size and frequency of your investment and make sure you save before you spend.
  5. But aren’t MFs risky?Well many things in life are risky! Mutual funds try to mitigate your risk by investing your money across a variety of securities. You can further hedge risk by investing in 2 to 3 mutual offers that offer different growth stories i.e. a blue-chip fund and a mid-cap fund. Also remember in a mutual fund, your money is being managed by professionals who are constantly following the market.
  6. Don’t I have to wait too long to get back my returns?No! Mutual Funds, because of the variety of options they offer, can give you gains in the short or medium term too.

The essence of MF is that your money is not lying idle, but is dynamically invested and working for you. To know more about how investing in mutual funds really works for you, see here.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai and not by the Scroll editorial team.